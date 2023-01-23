Women’s fencing goes 4-2 at the second Northeast Fencing Conference





Maggie Shealy ’23 (Photo by Sportspix.com)

CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts – The Brandeis University fencing teams wrapped up their Northeast Fencing Conference schedule at Boston College today. The men went 5-1 on the day to finish their NFC season with a 10-1 record, finishing second behind BC. The women were 4-2 on the day to finish 10-3. They finish in third place behind BC and Brown. In the combined standings, the judges placed second behind BC with 20 wins against the Eagles ’21. TEAM RECORDS Brandeis Men: 12-7, 10-1 NFC

Brandeis Women: 12-10, 10-3 NFC In today’s action, Brandeis opened against host BC. The judges won four of six individual weapons in the two matches, winning both saber and épée 5–4. Boston College won both foil matches, 6-3 on the women’s side to earn a 14-13 victory, and 7-2 on the men’s side for a 15-12 win. Both Brandeis teams won their next four games, defeating Tufts (M: 18-9; W: 15-12); Dartmouth (M: 22-5; W: 21-6); Vassar (M: 18-9; W: 18-9) and Drew (M: 18-9; W: 21-6). In the final game of the day, the judges parted ways with MIT. The men took a 15-12 decision from the Engineers thanks to a 7-2 margin in saber overcoming two 5-4 losses in the other weapons. On the women’s side, it was MIT that came out with the 15-12 win. Brandeis took another 7-2 victory in saber, but MIT took down épée, 8-1, and foil, 5-4. The Brandeis saber squads continued their excellent seasons, with both going 6-0 on the day. The men improved to 18-1 overall, while the women are now 16-6. The men’s foil and men’s épée team both went 4-2 on the afternoon, while the women’s foil and épee were 3-3 each. Senior saber All-American Maggie Shealy (Chapel Hill, NC/Chapel Hill East) had the team’s best overall record, with a perfect 18-0, while a freshman Kat Xikes (Winchester, Mass. / Winchester) went 14-4. First year Hannah Du (Winchester, Mass. / Winchester) topped the foil squad by a 12-4 mark, while sophomore Bronwyn Rothman-Hall (San Francisco, California / Ruth Asawa School of the Arts) went 9-6 to lead the epeeists and had at least one win against all five opponents she faced. In the men’s, four different judges accounted for eight victories on the day. Junior Berwyn Lu (Atlanta, Ga. / Lovett School) led the saber squad 8–4; early years Sam Choun (Hoover, Ala. / The Altamont School) and Michael Yerokhin (Paramus, NJ / Paramus) went 8-1 and 8-2 respectively in foil action; and sophomores Tal Kronrod (Concord, Mass. / Concord Carlisle) was 8-5 for the épée team. Seven victory days were turned in by saber freshmen Lev BenAvram (Bethesda, Md./Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School) and sophomores Tony Escueta (Grand Prairie, Texas/About Home School Academy) and second sword fencer Mark Shamis (San Jose, California/Leigh). The Brandeis women have their annual midweek game in Wellesley on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the entire squad is in action next Sunday at the Eric Sollee Invitational at MIT. That tournament includes the annual meeting of the judges University Athletics Association rivals NYU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brandeisjudges.com/sports/wfencing/2022-23/releases/20230122vkaewd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos