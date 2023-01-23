Sports
Readers come to Ohio State’s defense of football coach Ryan Day: Letters
About Ohio State football
To Mr. White: Until this morning I was a fan of Rob Oller’s writing. What else can Ryan Day do? 45-6 record, no baggage or drama and he’s running a clean schedule. My wife and I have been attending the Games since 1966 and the past 20 years of Ohio State Football have been outstanding. The people who criticize and think they can do better have no idea what the coaches and players go through in preparation for their season. What have we become if, as fans, we expect to become national champions every season? I tell anyone who has never experienced the job as a head coach to back off. So the Buckeyes don’t go undefeated every year. They are still excellent and should be proud of what they have achieved. Win, lose or tie, we are proud to be Buckeye fans.
Fausto J. Garofalo, Jr., Columbus
To Brian: I find it hard to believe with an overall record of 45-6 over four seasons that losing No. 6 jeopardizes Coach Day’s career. Take a look at how his team reacted in the last two bowl games after (unrepresentative, dismal) losses to Michigan. And thank the leadership on and off the field from two-time Heisman candidate CJ Stroud. First, the momentous late-game finish in the Rose Bowl at the start of 2022 and again, a similar scenario on December 31. Michigan’s consecutive games in the CPF only added to the postseason woes as they have lost six consecutive bowl games under Jim Harbaugh.
Who can match or surpass such a successful record as Day’s? Jim Tressel was 40-11 in four years, including the 2002 National Championship, but he lost four Big Ten games 3 in a row in 2004. Urban Meyer was 50-4 in that time. Day’s percentage (.882) is ahead of current coaches Nick Sabin, Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney. How many new head coaches could reach or surpass the record set by Day in such a high-pressure environment? I’m not saying anyone.
Larry Cheek, Dublin
That Fausto, Larry: It’s ridiculous that Day’s firing is being discussed, but the national championships won by Tressel and Meyer have given Ohio State fans expectations that are way beyond normal.
To the editor: You printed a letter from a gentleman who thinks maybe the umpires wanted Georgia to win the Peach Bowl to generate more revenue for ESPN. He questions the ability of the announcers to influence the umpires’ calls, particularly the reverse targeting callout against UGA. I’m just curious how exactly the umpires listen to the announcers as they lead the games on the field. That’s quite the conspiracy between the announcers and the officials. Why even bother giving the penalty when their intention is to tip over? Missing the call would be a lot better than calling the penalty and then knocking it down. Yes, I’m sure losing in the Peach Bowl hurt, but get over it.
Run Hatfield
To Brian: From the letters in this column since the Peach Bowl, I gather that Buckeye football fans believe that OSU can’t lose unless the umpires take over the game for them. Perhaps they should consider two realities of sports: First, if you have to blame your loss on a single game, you clearly didn’t play well enough to win the game. And second, there’s another team on the field, in this case the defending National Champions, and they’re going to do whatever it takes to win.
Brent D. Rosenthal, Westerville
To the editor: LOL. The title of your article laments the pitiful lives of Buckeye believers, as well as the hypocrisy. Funny how you forget how a scruffy official threw a phantom flag in what many, in fact most, believe was the most egregious game-changing call in college football history. To give the state of Ohio another chance. Because they lost. To Miami, that generally hated team from Miami, which is largely a minority. That dirty talking team from a small private school. Oh no. That would have given them two in a row. Unfathomable to the lily white illuminati establishment of college football. Hypocrites.
Jamie Alvarez
To the editor: I don’t know if the umpires wanted Georgia to win for ESPN, but their analysts certainly did, especially Chris Fowler. In the fourth quarter, Fowler clearly says we have two timeouts left, and he referenced Georgia. I didn’t know Chris was on that team.
Brenda Vulker
To the editor: Buckeye fans must show class. The Buckeyes lost because the umpires overturned a targeting call. There must be a higher authority to oversee the umpires’ calls. Why we don’t have this in football, I don’t know. You have a player who has been knocked out of the game. You can clearly see that another player put his head down and hit him. The call was turned back. That would have gone down first. Buckeyes get ripped off too often.
Also, players try to make plays based on what coaches call. Too many times have I seen bad play called by this current couching staff.
Buckeye fans are not allowed to make threats. Making threats makes all Buckeye fans look silly. Email or write to the coaching staff and athletic department if you have something to say. The players are young men who need to be helped, not hurt. Remember these are Buckeye players. Buckeye players best win or lose.
Michael
To everyone: Referees make mistakes, but they don’t cost a party. TV networks don’t destroy plays that are called onto the field. And neither the refs or TV networks nor Chris Fowler did anything to stop Ohio State from tackling late into the Georgia and Michigan games.
About basketball in the state of Ohio
To Brian: A message headline about OSU basketball read baffled by lack of offense. Another says they’re looking for answers, and Coach Holtman says he doesn’t see a common thread. They only had five assists in the recent loss to Minnesota before being outscored 16-7 in an overtime loss at Rutgers. In their first 18 games they were 0-7 when outscored and 10-1 when not. The only loss was when they had only one assist over Maryland. can help. A stationary player standing flat-footed is the easiest to guard.
Dennis Singleton, Dayton
On Gregg Berhalter
To the editor: Great article by Michael Arace on Gregg Berhalther. He doesn’t deserve the treatment from US Soccer and the Reynas that he’s getting. I worked at Crew Stadium for 10 years and he was the only coach to ever show up to our staff Christmas party. He was the nicest person and thanked us for our work. God knows I’m not that nice. And the next time you go to a Crew game or other sporting event, be nice to the staff. It’s a lot of low wages, hard days and lonely nights in all kinds of weather.
Paul Zadhuis
To Paul: As Michael previously wrote, who would have thought that the country’s top coach would be brought down by an angry soccer mom?
To the Columbus Blue Jackets
To the editor: I have been a season ticket holder of the Blue Jackets for several years. Every year, the organization gives a symbolic gift to season ticket holders. In recent years, those gifts have been useful, such as skull hats and scarves. This year’s gift for quarterly season ticket holders was a fanny pack. Who still uses a fanny pack? It proves once again that the free gift this year fits the quality of the team.
Perhaps the organization should hand out brown paper bags for the fans to wear on their heads so they can show their embarrassment. The players are making way too much money for the fans to support their terrible performance. The suits must wear the largest brown paper bags over their heads.
But despite the bad season, the fans keep showing up for the games. Perhaps there is nothing better to do in Columbus in the winter. But maybe they remember the good times from not so long ago.
The players and coaches and the organization should be the ones carrying brown paper bags. They should be ashamed.
John Hitchner, Worthington
John: I have a surprised admiration for Blue Jackets fans, who continue to show up in pretty good numbers despite so many years of losses. And then without paper bags.
