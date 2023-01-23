Hockey World Cup | India tumbles out after a dramatic shoot-out against New Zealand

New Zealand players attack goalkeeper Leon Hayward after his striking performance in the shootout against India during the FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover matches at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 22, 2023. | Photo credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

It took 19 shots in the shootout and sudden death to separate the two teams, but in the end India had to spoil the multitude of what-if situations as they lost 5-4 on penalties to New Zealand after a 3-3 draw in regulation. time in the Hockey World Cup crossover game here on Sunday night. Even worse, India lost PR Sreejesh for the last three shots through injury and although Krishan Pathak tried his best, the Indian forwards faltered under pressure.

Indian goalkeeper PR Shreejesh is out injured during the shootout against New Zealand during the FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match at Kalinga hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 22, 2023. | Photo credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

It wasn’t the way the team had imagined medal hopes would end at home as they took a two-goal lead twice in the game, dominating the Black Sticks for long periods and creating chances early on that left something to be desired . It was a much better performance after the disappointment in Wales, but it wasn’t enough against a gritty New Zealand who set up a quarter-final against reigning champions Belgium for their efforts.

The things Coach Graham Reid had talked about and needed to work on were being improved. The attackers lined up one behind the other, but did not crowd in. The finish was more on target. But the elusive penalty corner conversions continued. India earned 10 and could only convert one, taken by Varun Kumar.

Harmanpreet Singh, the talismanic Indian captain and his best hope to keep going, was expected to finally turn out okay, but his woes continued, including missing a key shot in the shootout. New Zealand, on the other hand, was two-in-two with its PCs in the space of six minutes.

New Zealand goalkeeper Leon Hayward tries to block Shamsher’s effort during the shootout in the FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 22, 2023. | Photo credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India’s woes in the second half also continued, surprising given their dominance in the first. In fact, India became more and more error-prone in defense as the game went on, getting the ball and wrong passes towards the end.

India started strongly and despite an opening attack from New Zealand took control and had the first shot on target in the seventh minute. It continued to push into the opponent’s circle from both flanks and the forwards, despite missing a few chances, were more in the right positions compared to their previous outing.

A steal in the Indian 25-yard area by Harmanpreet was the start of India’s first goal. A long through ball to Akashdeep Singh who sent it to Shamsher before the latter sent a perfectly placed cross to Upadhyay who routed him, took his time getting into position and smashed him into the backboard in the 18th minute.

India appeared to have doubled their lead from successive penalty corners five minutes later, but Nilakanta Sharma’s rebound on the third shot was canceled due to a backstick from Abhishek on the final pass. Two minutes later, however, Sukhjeet fired in a rebound from another PC and there was no confusion this time.

Indian players celebrate after scoring against New Zealand during FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match at Kalinga hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 22, 2023. | Photo credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India also paid the price for ignoring the main threats to New Zealand. Veteran Simon Child was expected to feed Sam Lane and make PCs for Kane Russell and he was all over for NZ. Inexplicably, the Indians left him alone time and time again and the former took full advantage of setting up the latter repeatedly, creating the PC that converted Russell and making quite a few goal line saves during India’s PCs.

India coach Graham Reid had warned that New Zealand would come full ahead and that’s what the Black Sticks did. They had a few chances of their own, with Child being the main creator of them all for Lane. In the end it was a combination of the two, initiated by Sean Findlay, that saw New Zealand pull away in the 29th minute and go into half time with confidence. It continued the momentum and took the lead in the third quarter before India fought back unsuccessfully in the fourth.

The host will now have to travel back to Rourkela for the 9-16 classification matches.

The result: New Zealand 3 (Sam Lane, Kane Russell, Sean Findlay) drew with India 3 (Lalit Upadhyay, Sukhjeet Singh, Varun Kumar). New Zealand won 5–4 on penalties.