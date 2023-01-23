Sports
Blue Devils closed out NC Central 7-0
DURHAM No. 20 Duke men’s tennis finished the weekend on a high after beating NC Central, 7-0, on Sunday night at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.
The Blue Devils finished the weekend 2-1 after wins over Memphis on Friday night and the Eagles on Sunday. Duke dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16 Harvard in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Duke improves to 3-1 on the season, while NC Central drops to 0-2 on the year.
How it happened
- The Blue Devils made quick work of the Eagles in doubles to register the early 1-0 lead. The second twin duo of Connor Krug and Jake Krug beat Shaka Cristellotti and Liam Murtaugh 6-1 in court three in the first doubles match to finish.
- Soon after, senior Garrett Johns and freshmen Pedro Roden secured the double for Duke as they beat Kareem Abdul Hakim and Neiman 6-1 on court two.
- The doubles between No. 49 Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang against Sebastian Pino and Oliver Saarinen remained unfinished with the Blue Devils leading 4-2.
- Senior Michael Heller continued the Blue Devils’ momentum, recording 6–0, 6–0 victories over Cristellotti on court six.
- The next game to finish was on field two with No. 84 Rodenas taking 6–1 wins in both the first and second sets over Saarinen to give Duke the 3–0 lead.
- Connor Krug then won the game for the Blue Devils on court three after his 6-1, 6-2 victory over Abdul Hakim.
- Duke also recorded wins in its last three games thanks to wins from Faris Khan, Andrew Dale and No. 4 Johns to secure the 7-0 victory.
Notes
- Duke shifts to 18-0 in the all-time series against the Eagles.
- Two Blue Devils remain undefeated in double singles action, Rodenas and Jake Krug. Rodenas has a 4-0 ledger while Jake Krug has a score of 3-0.
- Heller and Dale competed in their first singles matches of the year.
Quotes
“They’ve both been fantastic. Starting with Jake, last year he only got a few chances and was never comfortable in the dual match environment. He’s worked as hard as everyone on the team and has prepared for this .The two things he is he has done really well he plays aggressively from start to finish and has really strong confident body language he has played at a high level has played the big points extremely well and he will continue to get better . Pedro, this was his first time in a dual match environment. You never know how a freshman will handle it. He looked incredibly comfortable. I’m sure he had some nerves, but it didn’t look like it. His biggest focus was mental toughness and just being a machine out there his tennis was kind of up and down but he was so good mentally and he really looked like he was comfortable and enjoying it there so encouraging from both boys. Duke head coach Ramsey Smith On Jake Krug and Pedro Roden start the season undefeated in singles
“Overall our doubles are in a pretty good place at the moment. I think at the start of the season we are ahead of where we have been in the past. We are playing aggressively, we are playing with good energy and our guys have fun out there. The doubles combinations were good too. Against Harvard, simultaneous tiebreaks where we hit the minibreak in both and it just came down to execution at the end. This is exactly how it goes against good teams but we’re doing well so that is promising to watch. I think these games will really help us progress. Of course we are disappointed to lose the first one today, but we are building all year long and we want to play our best tennis by the end. I think we can learn and improve where necessary.’ Duke head coach Ramsey Smith about his overall take on the early season
“We purposely planned an extremely tough non-conference. This has been a tough weekend to open at home and I think it will only make us stronger. It puts us through adversity, into difficult moments, and we’re going to need to see how we persevere.In many situations we did great, and in a few situations we underperformed.We need to make sure we finish strong, we go after it in the big moments and we need to get all the guys clicking In the end, we’re doing extremely well and I’m really proud of the guys.” Duke head coach Ramsey Smith on his team’s tough schedule so far
“Harvard are pretty high in the league so they’re a good team but we just lost 4-3. It was hard because we had a close double that we didn’t get but everyone fought really hard all game. was good to get a win in the second game against North Carolina Central after losing that one time before.” duke senior Garrett Johns on Sunday’s split doubleheader with No. 16 Harvard and NC Central
“It’s always good to get these games in for an important weekend and I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves so far. I think we’re looking really good next weekend. Duke senior Garrett Johns at Duke’s upcoming ITA Kickoff Weekend event
next game
The Blue Devils head off next weekend for the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC Duke is scheduled to face Middle Tennessee State on Friday, January 27 at 1 p.m. before taking on Wake Forest of Auburn on Saturday. The start time of Saturday’s game has yet to be determined. All matches are played at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.
Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/22/DukeMTEN” to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s tennis.
Results
Doubles (3.2*)
1. #49 Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang (DU) vs. Sebastian Pino/Oliver Saarinen (NCCU) 4-2, unfinished
2. Garrett Johns/Pedro Roden (DU) def. Kareem Abdul Hakim/Neiman Sneed (NCCU) 6-1
3. Connor Krug/Jake Krug (DU) def. Shaka Cristellotti/Liam Murtaugh (NCCU) 6-1
Singles (6,2,3*,4,5,1)
1. #4 Garrett Johns (DU) def. Sebastian Pino (NCCU) 6-2, 6-3
2. #84 Pedro Roden (DU) def. Oliver Saarinen (NCCU) 6-1, 6-1
3. Connor Krug (DU) def. Kareem Abdul Hakim (NCCU) 6-1, 6-2
4. Faris Khan (DU) def. Neiman Sneed (NCCU) 6-1, 6-2
5. Andrew Dale (DU) def. Facundo Olmedo (NCCU) 6-2, 6-0
6. Michael Heller (DU) def. Shaka Cristellotti (NCCU) 6-0, 6-0
#Good week
|
Sources
2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/22/mens-tennis-blue-devils-shut-out-nc-central-7-0.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blue Devils closed out NC Central 7-0
- Results from Phase I Trial of AdaptVac’s COVID Capsid Virus-Like Particle Vaccine
- SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5, CA.3.1, and CH.1.1 show significant antibody resistance
- BBC documentary: Modi behind violence against Muslims in 2002 Gujarat riots
- Hockey World Cup | India tumbles out after a dramatic shoot-out against New Zealand
- Use dinner to teach kids about eating green
- New technology measures thousands of molecules from a drop of blood
- Trump v Biden: How are their policies different on the US-Mexico border? | American immigration
- Patients with black kidney failure can now be on the transplant list sooner
- Turkey Erdogan announces elections for May 14
- Men’s tennis drops a few matches
- Adolescents who miss HPV jabs urged to contact their primary care physician