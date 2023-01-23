Sports
The dark arts and Sevens cricket broadcast deal
Credit: Julius Drost via Unsplash
Market analysts marvel at Seven West Media’s sleight of hand to extend discounted broadcasting rights to Cricket Australia from the 2024-25 to 2030-31 season.
Pressured on the cricket body, the media group leaned towards the dark arts of negotiation rather than finesse, with legal action, deadlines and demands for cuts due to disruption from the pandemic.
But did Cricket Australia have much choice?
Brain Han, Equity Director at Morningstar, in a message to clients: We commend management for extending the cricket broadcasting rights from the 2024-25 season at a 13% discount to the current deal, a rare achievement amid of ever-rising costs for mass-public sports.
Once it became clear that the Paramount-owned Ten Network was the only other serious bidder, conservatism seems to dictate Cricket Australia’s decision to stick with Seven (and its partner Foxtel on the TV subscription side), despite all well-documented bitterness and legal wrestling.
Indeed, it would have been a bold call from the cricket organization to take a chance on Ten, with his low commercial free-to-air TV viewing share of 20% and his limited recent record of sports coverage and – production, even if it meant walking away from potentially more money on offer.
Ben WilleeGeneral Manager and Media Director, Spinach: With $1.5 billion burning a hole in Cricket Australia’s pocket, you’d think they’d be happier than a butcher’s dog.
Not to mention Seven’s management and shareholders are high-fiving after delivering a deal that included an increase in content (in the all-important digital rights) and a reduction of about $50 million over the life of the contract.
Not so fast. There are still a few lingering doubts about this deal.
Sport works like brands, they are obligated to deliver messages and content at all levels of the connection funnel. So explain this to me, Batman? Why are One Day and T20 internationals, perhaps the content that appeals to the widest audience, behind the paywall?
I’m not saying pay TV shouldn’t be included in the deal (just look at the excellent contribution they make to AFL and NRL.)
However, when I’m a sponsor, I want to reach as many people as possible (so that the love of the sport can be reflected in my brand) and there’s no point in putting your most exciting content behind the paywall.
Media analyst Steve AllenPearman’s director of strategy and research: The new seven-year deal is $1.5 billion, but this is a cap based on some elements of the assessment performance on the Sevens side.
It was reported that Paramount was interested, but only if it could secure both the free trade agreement and the subscription rights.
He says the Seven strategy had three elements:
- An ongoing dispute over what Cricket Australia delivered within the contract, in terms of calendar, tournaments, scheduling, popularity plus quality of players/league, with particular reference to, but not limited to, the Big Bash League.
- A lawsuit (now dropped)
- A preventative deadline for formal acceptance OR rejection set by Seven on December 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM.
Allen: These different tactics obviously worked in the end, as Seven reportedly renewed the contract at almost a 15% discount; $75 million a year to $65 million. plus up 2% per annum, plus $7 million per annum contra.
We understand that there is also a Cricket Australia revenue booster or discounter based on the performance of the FTA ratings.
Seven will cover the Tests and the Big Bash League (BBL), while Foxtel will exclusively keep the T20 and One Day Internationals. The Women’s Big Bash League is included in both.
This means that Foxtel’s contribution and share has increased from $125 million per year to nearly $140 million per year, or from 60% to 65% of the total cost.
Is it worth it?
All: What media coverage of these rights issues doesn’t often get is both Context and Perspective. Quite simply, TV ratings generate revenue.
So it is primarily the rating potential that determines and should determine the amount of risk in a bid. Within this, the additional ingredients are scheduling and playing hours.
Plus any production costs, although these have come down as many sports now offer their own host feed as the sports (especially domestic) want to maintain copyright coverage, digital rights and replay.
Olympic Games are pretty easy; about 224 hours (on the primary channel) of live broadcast, but with modern technology, Seven has used up to 45 digital streaming channels simultaneously, plus the use of their 3 digital broadcast channels.
Cricket is much more variable due to weather, the standard of the league, but anywhere from 368 hours to 460 – 500 hours depending on the schedule. BBL is being reduced from 61 games in recent years to an earlier calendar of a 43-game competition. Currently, tests are about 30%-43% of the hours. Tests are 75-80% during the day and currently outperform BBL by about 2 to 1, despite BBL being almost all night.
Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs: Cricket Sports rights extended to 2031 with the seven-year package worth $1.512 billion (A$216 million a year versus 2019-24 cost of $197 million a year).
Despite the fact that SWM has now secured the FTA+ shared digital rights (previously Kayo-only), SWM expects $65M in out-of-pocket costs in FY25, representing a -13% reduction from the current agreement, with similar contra like before.
Note, however, that the new terms include a shorter BBL season (approximately 30% fewer games), and not the 10 Super Saturday BBL games held exclusively by NWS.
While we see the discount that SWM has achieved against historical costs as a positive result of the negotiations, especially when compared to other recent sports cost negotiations (Tennis/AFL/NRL rising) and given the inclusion of digital
entitlements, we believe this is offset by the smaller BBL schedule and revenue share model (lower top).
