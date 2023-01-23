Local communities pay tribute to Southeastern/BP goalkeeper Dylan Quinn

RAYNHAM teammates inked his No. 33 on their cheeks as they cheered from the stands. Classmates too.

The Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth hockey team played in honor of Dylan Quinn.

They were not alone all week.

Since Quinn’s death on January 15, teams across the South Shore and Brockton region have shown their support through a series of tributes.

More:Southeastern Regional boys’ hockey coach Mark Cabral records 200th career win

The Oliver Ames High boys’ hockey team designed a heart-shaped helmet decal featuring Quinn’s initials and No. 33 to wear for the rest of the season. Quinn played for Easton Middle School and later for the Trio-County Saints alongside several current OA players.

“He was a great friend and teammate to most of our team,” said OA freshman head coach Jimmy Tierney. “Every time a tragedy happens in the hockey community, everyone gets caught up in it. playing the sport they love.”

On January 18, the OA gymnastics team dedicated its victory over Taunton to Quinn through blue ribbons inspired by the color scheme of the Southeastern-BP hockey co-op.

On Saturday, during Southeastern/BP’s first game since Quinn’s death (a 6-2 victory), opponent South Shore Voke Tech – a known rival to the Hawks – wore their own DQ helmet decals as a tribute.

It’s just amazing how many of (the local teams) are all connected,” Southeastern/BP head coach Mark Cabral said of the support. “If they didn’t know Dylan, they knew his brother. If they didn’t know his brother, they knew his friend or teammate, a man on this team. They have been very supportive of me all along.

Quinn’s former youth hockey club, the Bridgewater Bandits, West/East Bridgewater High girls and boys, Whitman-Hanson boys, North Quincy boys and Plymouth North boys were a handful of the local teams among the countless from across the state to join. to do. tribute on social media.

We had nothing but respect for it,” said senior captain John Whalen. “If it had been someone else, we would have done the same. It’s just great to see the hockey community doing that.

Quinn’s younger brother, Connor, 11, lined up with the team and wore an oversized, blue No. 33 jersey during the 33-second moment of silence and the national anthem. He then did the ceremonial puck drop and later hung on the Southeastern-BP bench for the entire game.

That was sad to see, but he’s a very uplifting and happy kid,” Whalen said.” Just like his older brother.

Cabral told a story about the team’s quick uniform change in tribute, and said that when deciding on the jersey and pants color combinations for the season, Quinn was the only player to vote to wear white tops with gray pants.

On Saturday night, the team skated out wearing exactly what their goaltender would have wanted — with the gray heart-embroidered pants, DQ and, of course, Quinn’s No. 33. Cabral said he ordered the pants two days in advance. And they arrived just in time.

As soon as they saw them, they were like, We’re basically wearing those for the rest of our lives, Cabral said.

He’s the only one on the team who wanted those gray pants. Personally, I think they’re green,” Whalen said with a smile. ‘But he loved them.

Are they here to stay?

Oh, every game I hope, Whalen said.

Five different Southeastern/BP players scored a goal in Saturday’s win – sophomore Luke Martineau, senior Colin Wilbur, junior Kacey Brown, junior Nick Sturdevant (twice) and sophomore Marcus Santos. After each goal, the scorer tapped Quinn’s poster hanging on the glass just past the bench after going through the high-five line.

The entire team labeled the victory by chest bumping Quinn’s poster in celebration of the win.

“I’ve never played harder in my life. I mean, I have a breathing problem. That went away today,” said Whalen. “It was just skating, skating, skating. We won. That’s what he would have wanted. That game was for him.”