Michigan fires OC Wiess as the investigation unfolds





The Ohio State football team is watching closely as things begin to unravel in Ann Arbor. Matt Weiss has been fired by Michigan. The Ohio State football team is watching Michigan’s football program with a watchful eye as Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverine administration fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Wiess. Weiss is under investigation for “computer access crimes,” police said ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Weiss’ departure will leave a huge hole in Michigan’s football program. Not only was he fired for alleged illegal activity, but this also means star quarterback JJ McCarthy will have three different offensive coordinators in Ann Arbor over three seasons. Weiss helped Michigan to sixth in the standings this past season, averaging over 40 points per game. The University of Michigan published a Friday afternoon news dump announcing the resignation, via the Detroit News: “Following a review of university policy, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. In accordance with university policy, we are not making any further announcements about this personnel matter.” Earlier this week, we told you how Michigan’s football program was undone. It all starts with the leaders at the top, as it is clear that Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Athletic Director Warde Manuel disagree. Harbaugh has openly searched for NFL opportunities over the past two off-seasons. I believe this is a result of Manuel demanding that Harbaugh take a pay cut and replace his staff after the embarrassing 2020 season for the Wolverines. This also follows Josh Gatti’s final offseason unceremonious exit as offensive coordinator. Gattis was rubbed the wrong way by Harbaugh poking around the Minnesota Vikings lane, leading him to accept the Miami offensive coordinator position. But in the end, this gets down to Matt Weiss for not meeting the ethical standards that are expected of him. More news on this will be released in the coming weeks as I am sure the local media has requested information on the matter from public records. But for now, Michigan will be looking for yet another quarterbacks/offensive coordinator as the Ohio State football team watches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletandgame.com/2023/01/22/ohio-state-football-michigan-fires-oc-wiess-investigation-unfolds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos