India loses to New Zealand; crash of Hockey World Cup

Host India made a shock exit from the FIH Men’s World Cup after losing to New Zealand by sudden death in their must-win crossover match in front of a relentlessly cheering home crowd of 15,000 on Sunday in Bhubaneswar.

Despite vociferous support from the packed crowd at Kalinga Stadium, India allowed New Zealand to come back from a two-goal deficit in regulation time as the match finished 3–3 in regulation time.

In the penalty shootout, the scores were also level after the first five sets of strokes, and the match was finally decided via sudden death.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh had the golden opportunity to lead India to victory through sudden death but failed to do so as he missed the target.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made two saves in the shootout to save India after they trailed 2-3. He saved one more during sudden death and injured and Krishan Pathak replaced him in next three rounds of strike. But Shamsher Singh missed and Sam Lane scored to give New Zealand the victory.

New Zealand will face defending champion Belgium, who topped Group B, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In regular time, India earned 11 penalty corners and converted two, while New Zealand only conceded two penalty corners.

Again, it was a case of ample scoring opportunities for India, but the forwards lacked finishing skills.

India were on the attack as soon as the game started with Mandeep Singh, who started despite a blow to his knee during Saturday practice and made a fine run in the New Zealand circle.

India soon doubled their lead with Sukhjeet Singh scoring in the 24th minute, after India’s fourth penalty corner.

Harmanpreet’s drag was thwarted by the New Zealand goalkeeper, but he went high in the air and Sukhjeet was in the right place at the right time to volley him in.

New Zealand pulled one back a minute before the break when Sam Lane deflected a low cross from a kid from the left into the Indian goal.

India led 2–1 at half-time.

New Zealand pushed for the equalizer in the third quarter and they got a few runs in the Indian ‘D’ but the home side extended their lead by a two-goal margin through a penalty corner in the 41st minute

India earned three penalty corners in the third quarter and scored from third and seventh overall with Varun Kumar sounding the board cleanly.

Three minutes later, New Zealand again reduced the deficit to just one goal, with Kane Russell converting a penalty corner.

In the last quarter, New Zealand fought back vigorously, restoring parity in the 50th minute after their second penalty corner of the match when Sean Findlay reversed direction in a strike from Hayden Phillips.

Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak saved India from disaster when he deflected a high shot from Sam Hiha in the 51st minute.

In the earlier crossover match of the day, Spain defeated Malaysia 4-3 in penalties to qualify for the quarter-finals after the two sides were tied 2-2 in regular time.

Spain will compete against title candidates and Group A toppers Australia in the last eight stage on Tuesday.