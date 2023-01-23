Sports
India loses to New Zealand; crash of Hockey World Cup
IMAGE: The loss ended India’s hopes of a World Cup medal after 48 years. Photo: Hockey India/Twitter
Host India made a shock exit from the FIH Men’s World Cup after losing to New Zealand by sudden death in their must-win crossover match in front of a relentlessly cheering home crowd of 15,000 on Sunday in Bhubaneswar.
The loss ended India’s hopes of a World Cup medal after 48 years.
Despite vociferous support from the packed crowd at Kalinga Stadium, India allowed New Zealand to come back from a two-goal deficit in regulation time as the match finished 3–3 in regulation time.
In the penalty shootout, the scores were also level after the first five sets of strokes, and the match was finally decided via sudden death.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh had the golden opportunity to lead India to victory through sudden death but failed to do so as he missed the target.
Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made two saves in the shootout to save India after they trailed 2-3. He saved one more during sudden death and injured and Krishan Pathak replaced him in next three rounds of strike. But Shamsher Singh missed and Sam Lane scored to give New Zealand the victory.
New Zealand will face defending champion Belgium, who topped Group B, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
In regular time, India earned 11 penalty corners and converted two, while New Zealand only conceded two penalty corners.
Again, it was a case of ample scoring opportunities for India, but the forwards lacked finishing skills.
India were on the attack as soon as the game started with Mandeep Singh, who started despite a blow to his knee during Saturday practice and made a fine run in the New Zealand circle.
India soon doubled their lead with Sukhjeet Singh scoring in the 24th minute, after India’s fourth penalty corner.
Harmanpreet’s drag was thwarted by the New Zealand goalkeeper, but he went high in the air and Sukhjeet was in the right place at the right time to volley him in.
New Zealand pulled one back a minute before the break when Sam Lane deflected a low cross from a kid from the left into the Indian goal.
India led 2–1 at half-time.
New Zealand pushed for the equalizer in the third quarter and they got a few runs in the Indian ‘D’ but the home side extended their lead by a two-goal margin through a penalty corner in the 41st minute
India earned three penalty corners in the third quarter and scored from third and seventh overall with Varun Kumar sounding the board cleanly.
Three minutes later, New Zealand again reduced the deficit to just one goal, with Kane Russell converting a penalty corner.
In the last quarter, New Zealand fought back vigorously, restoring parity in the 50th minute after their second penalty corner of the match when Sean Findlay reversed direction in a strike from Hayden Phillips.
Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak saved India from disaster when he deflected a high shot from Sam Hiha in the 51st minute.
In the earlier crossover match of the day, Spain defeated Malaysia 4-3 in penalties to qualify for the quarter-finals after the two sides were tied 2-2 in regular time.
Spain will compete against title candidates and Group A toppers Australia in the last eight stage on Tuesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rediff.com/sports/report/india-lose-to-new-zealand-crash-out-of-hockey-world-cup/20230122.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India loses to New Zealand; crash of Hockey World Cup
- Erdogan announces that the Turkish elections will take place on May 14 | World
- Michigan fires OC Wiess as the investigation unfolds
- Pancreatic cancer symptoms: ‘I noticed something was wrong when I used the toilet’
- Exploring the possibilities: what if baseball was played with cricket bats?
- COVID Vaccine Strategy to Get Overhaul by FDA: Shot
- Deep learning models may predict lung cancer risk from a single CT scan
- Get hands-on with Sony’s DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5
- What is the relationship between COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and mortality?
- More records fall at DePaul
- These Diet Tips From The Experts Will Help You Control Blood Sugar Effectively
- Mac mini (M2 Pro) review: A great upgrade for the price