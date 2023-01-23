Watch Horror Moment Australian cricketer Matt Kelly is floored after being hit in the face with a ball and left covered in blood





A bloodied Australian cricketer was knocked out in pain after being hit in the face by a ball. Matt Kelly was bowling for Perth Scorchers when he tried to beat Aaron Finch. 5 Matt Kelly received a nasty slap in the face from a cricket ball at the Big Bash 5 The star from Western Australia immediately fell to the ground Credit: Getty 5 Blood streamed down Kelly’s face Credit: Getty But when the ball was thrown to the non-striker’s end for Kelly to collect, it took a slight deflection from Finch’s bat that knocked him into the crease. That kept the ball from going into Kelly’s hands and hitting his cheek instead. The 28-year-old pace bowler immediately sank to the ground, clearly hurting his head. And then it became clear that Kelly was bleeding from his mouth and had a cut on his jaw. Medics rushed to treat the Western Australian star, who played cricket for Northamptonshire in the County Championship last season. Despite getting back to his feet and walking unassisted, Kelly was unable to continue and suffered a concussion. Perth went on to win the game and secure their spot at the top of the Big Bash League. They face Sydney Sixers next week for a place in the grand final, but Kelly’s involvement is uncertain – though his coach Adam Voges confirmed he was walking around feeling a little better after the game. CASINO SPECIAL – BEST SIGN UP DEALS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS Australian T20 Captain Finch was among those who sent the injured Scorchers man his best wishes. Finch said, “It was a freak accident, one of those things. ‘I find it shocking. You don’t want anyone to get hurt.’ One Twitter wrote: “Glad to see Matt Kelly is okay, that was scary for a second.” Another added: “Glad to have Matt Kelly back on and off without too much trouble afterwards, not nice to have a cricket ball in the face at any point (or have the stadium DJ gleefully carry on pretending there’s no blood from the said face either, I imagine).” And a third commented, “Hopefully Matt Kelly will be okay, that looks nasty.” 5 The bowler was clearly shaken by the incident Credit: Getty 5 He received medical treatment, but had to be replaced Credit: Getty

