SNL’ Cold Open tackles the dangers of football, George Santos – The Hollywood Reporter





Saturday Night Live wasted no time after his short hiatus tackling some of the biggest news stories of the past month or so: football and George Santos. Cast members Kenan Thompson, Molly Kearney, Mikey Day, Devon Walker and James Austin Johnson took the stage for Fox Sports’ NFL on Foxwhere they discussed the dangers of soccer, with some help from their robot, Cleatus. “Why do people let other people play football?” Cleatus asked during the cold open for the Jan. 21 episode. “Doesn’t it look barbaric?” “Oh, don’t love that,” Day’s Howie Long replied, adding. “I think we should go back to making the robot dance instead.” To which Cleatus replies, “Wait till the riot, I’ll make you dance, you weasel.” Walker’s Michael Strahan then jokes that he didn’t catch all that because it went in one tooth and out the other. “We all know that football is a dangerous game,” he said, “but in this country we are founded on Judeo football values. And sometimes hitting even harder is the only way to make the game safer.” The group then kicked it to their new sideline reporter, George Santos, a Heisman Trophy winner who has more championships than Tom Brady. “I’m kind of the real Bo Jackson, and I’m proud to be the first African-American quarterback to ever dunk a football,” Santos said of Bowen Yang. When asked where he played college ball, he replied, “the University of College.” He then listed all the statistics of the football game he was covering, as well as the statement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave him an Oscar at the age of 18. Later in the segment, Santos’ drag queen alter ego Kitara Ravache appeared and mocked the congressman’s denial that he was performing in Brazil. Aubrey Plaza hosted, with musical guest Sam Smith. President Joe Biden and Amy Poehler made special appearances on the show.

