India vs New Zealand 2023 World Hockey Championship Highlights: Heartbreak for IND, knocked out after losing NZ to sudden death





22 Jan. 2023 21:13 IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: NEW ZEALAND ELIMINATE INDIA! New Zealand win 5-4 in sudden death after the game ended in a 3-3 draw in normal time! GOOD REVIEW BUT A SAD END TO THE HOME SIDE CAMPAIGN! 22 Jan. 2023 20:57 IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup Sukhjeet Converts Then Sam Misses! Sukhjeet scored to bring back the game for India followed by Sam Hiha missing! IND 3-3 NZ | TO PUNISH IND 3-3 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:56 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: BOTH SHAMSHER AND LANE MISS! Shamsher is here now, but he is saved by Hayward and then Lane also drags his shot into Sreejesh’s body! IND 2-3 NZ | TO PUNISH IND 3-3 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:55 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Abhishek Misses Then Hayward Makes It 2-3! Abhishek misses and then Hayden dribbles into goal to score! IND 2-3 NZ | TO PUNISH IND 3-3 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:53 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: RAJ SCORES AND THEN NZ EQUALIZE! It’s now Raj Kumar’s turn and he calmly goes to Hayward and pushes him to the left! TARGET! BUT THEN NZ EQUALIZE! IND 2-2 NZ | TO PUNISH IND 3-3 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:52 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: WRONG BY SREEJESH! RUSSELL REPENTS! Sreejesh fouls Woods and then Russell scores out of whack! IND 1-1 NZ | TO PUNISH IND 3-3 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:51 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HARMANPREET SCORES! Harmanpreet scores India’s first penalty with ease! IND 1-0 NZ | TO PUNISH IND 3-3 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:46 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 4 ends and it means shootout! The fourth quarter is over and it’s 3-3 and that means shootout! WHAT AN EPIC MATCH! IND 3-3 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:37 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HARMANPREEEEET!!! OH THAT WAS CLOSE! A penalty corner for India and Harmanpreet pushes his attempt to the bottom right corner, but it is deflected! IND 3-3 NZ | 55′ Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:32 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score 2023 World Cup Hockey: GOALLL! NZ BALANCED!!! Russel makes a mess before he’s sent back into in-goal again and Findlay rams him to the far post to get past Pathak for a brilliant equalizer! IND 3-3 NZ | 52′ Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:26 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: The Final Quarter Begins! The fourth quarter starts with a 3-2 score and New Zealand is looking for the equalizer! IND 3-2 NZ | Q4 22 Jan. 2023 8:24 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Third Quarter is Over! The third quarter is over with a score of 3-2 and a nerve-racking last quarter! IND 3-2 NZ | Q3 22 Jan. 2023 8:23 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: KANE RUSSELL SCORES! GAME ON! New Zealand get the first penalty corner of the evening and Russell hammers it with power to the left of Sreejesh! TARGET! IND 3-2 NZ | 44′ Q3 22 Jan. 2023 20:17 IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: VARUN KUMAR SCORESSSS MAKE IT 3-1! India is awarded a penalty corner after missing one! Varun turns it with such force and grit, it flies low to the bottom left corner! IND 3-1 NZ | 41′ Q3 22 Jan. 2023 8:13 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: DOUBLE SERVICE BY NZ DOALKEEPER! Penalty corner for India! Rohidas’ shot lands on the foot of a New Zealand player. Harmanpreet catches it and is saved low by the goalkeeper to his right, then stops the rebound! IND 2-1 NZ | 40′ Q3 22 Jan. 2023 8:02 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 3 Begins! The third quarter begins and India leads 2-1 against New Zealand! IND 2-1 NZ | Q3 22 Jan. 2023 7:53 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HALFTIME! The second quarter ended with India leading 2-1 as Lane scored the vital goal for New Zealand in the final embers. PEACE! IND 2-1 NZ | HT 22 Jan. 2023 7:52 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: A GOAL FOR NZ! New Zealand finds a goal as Child leads the attack and Lane only needs to tap for a goal! IND 2-1 NZ | 28′ Q2 22 Jan. 2023 7:48 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: SUKHJEET MAKES IT 2-0! ANOTHER GOAL! 2-0! A good effort from Harmanpreet’s penalty corner and saved by the goalkeeper, but the rebound is deflected by Sukhjeet! IND 2-0 NZ | 25′ Q2 22 Jan. 2023 7:44 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: The reference goes to NZ side! A good reference as New Zealand managed to get Nilakanta’s goal assessed as a stick check! IND 1-0 NZ | 23′ Q2 22 Jan. 2023 7:34 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: LALIT SCORES! Fantastic run by Akashdeep as he rushes towards the halfway line and then hands in a long ball for Abhishek, who passes it to Lalit, who brilliantly converts it to give India the lead! IND 1-0 NZ | 18′ Q2 22 Jan. 2023 7:31 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 2 Begins! The second quarter begins and India will aim to get off to a good start against New Zealand from the start! IND 0-0 NZ | Q2 22 Jan. 2023 7:28 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 1 Over! Quarter 1 is over and the game is 0-0! Both sides tried to gain momentum but were not much of a threat except for Harmanpreet, who came close in the closing seconds! IND 0-0 NZ | 12′, Q1 22 Jan. 2023 7:27 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HARMANPREET SINGH!!! MRS! India are awarded a penalty corner after a foul on Raj Kumar by Russell. Harmanpreet makes contact, but Child sends him off with his stick on the far post for a great defense! IND 0-0 NZ | 12′, Q1 22 Jan. 2023 7:22 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Green Card for Manpreet Singh! Manpreet now gets a green card and now 10 to 10! IND 0-0 NZ | 9′, Q1 22 Jan. 2023 7:21 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Green card for Nic Woods NZ captain Nic Woods is shown a green card for a push on Abhishek. Two miute suspension and NZ to ten men! IND 0-0 NZ | 7′, Q1 22 Jan. 2023 7:19 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: LALIT UPADHYAY GETS CLOSE! Good play from the Indian midfield, but Lalit can’t control his ball sense and doesn’t finish his chance! MRS! IND 0-0 NZ | 6′, Q1 22 Jan. 2023 7:18 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both Teams See Goal Early! Both teams try to build up possession, but fail. It’s been a midfield battle so far! IND 0-0 NZ | 4′, Q1 22 Jan. 2023 7:12 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: The Action Begins! New Zealand starts the first quarter against India in this crossover match! IND 0-0 NZ | Q1 22 Jan. 2023 7:06 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both teams line up for their respective national anthems! Both teams are out for their respective national anthems! 22 Jan. 2023 6:52 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both sides are warming up! Both sides are in their warm up sessions and will try to be fully fit for the do-or-die game! 22 Jan. 2023 6:46 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Playing XIs India- Harmanpreet (C), Sreejesh (GK), Surender, Manpreet, Mandeep, Shamsher, Varun, Raj Kumar, Rohidas, Vivek Sagar, Sukhjeet New Zealand – Woods (C), Dixon (GK), Lett, Child, Kingstone, Lane, Sarikaya, Russell, Tarrant, Findlay, Phillips 22 Jan. 2023 6:46 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia vs Spain – LIVE UPDATE Spain did it! The game ended in a 2-2 draw and then they won the shootout! 22 Jan. 2023 6:28 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Both sides in World Cup They have faced each other six times in the World Cup, with India winning four times and New Zealand finishing with two wins! 22 Jan. 2023 6:20 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: ‘Not top pool no disappointment’ says Shamsher Singh India’s Shamsher praised his side’s team performance in the tournament ahead of the match. “Not being top of the group is not a disappointment. The team put in a good effort. We just had to work on our finishing and we played to top the group, but again we have to work on our finishing,” he said. 22 Jan. 2023 6:11 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Last five matches In their last five meetings, India won four times and New Zealand came out on top once. 22 Jan. 2023 6:00 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India Missing Goals India missed goals in the tournament, scoring only six, but also conceded only two in three matches so far! 22 Jan. 2023 5:43 PM IST India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup Hockey Live Score: ‘NZ have nothing to lose,’ says Graham Reid Ahead of the crossover game, India head coach Reid said: “New Zealand has nothing to lose and the pressure is on us, but I support our guys to do well. It’s an important game for us. We need to get our 50 -50 turnover chances. The first five minutes are very important.” 22 Jan. 2023 5:41 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India in World Cup India started their campaign with a 2-0 win vs Spain in Pool D, followed by a 0-0 draw vs England. In their last Pool D game, they sealed a 4-2 victory vs Wales. 22 Jan. 2023 5:30 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia vs Spain – LIVE UPDATE It is still goalless between Spain and Malaysia with the cross in its third quarter! 22 Jan. 2023 5:28 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh out of World Cup! India will have to do without key midfielder Hardik Singh, who has been ruled out for the entire tournament due to a hamstring injury. Raj Kumar Pal has been brought in as his replacement. He scored in the last match between both sides. 22 Jan. 2023 5:24 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score 2023 World Cup Hockey: Head-to-head Both sides faced each other 44 times and India won 24 times. New Zealand has won 15 times, five of which have ended in a draw. 22 Jan. 2023 5:09 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia vs Spain – LIVE Both Malaysia and Spain are currently 0-0 as the second quarter is underway in their crossover game! 22 Jan. 2023 5:01 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Good evening and welcome everyone! Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the 2023 Hockey World Cup crossover match between India and New Zealand, direct from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned folks!

