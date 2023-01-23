Gymnastics sets all-time record against William & Mary in Home Opener





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team had the best overall finishers in all four rotations in a 194,800-190,025 victory over William & Mary in Gymnastics East Conference (GEC) action Sunday afternoon at The Palestra. Competing at home for the first time this season, the Quakers posted their highest team score at home in the program’s history, a mark that also ranks ninth all-time. FULL MEASUREMENT RESULTS (PDF) SOUND | Penn 48,725, William & Mary 47,700

Kirsten Belkoff and Marisa Lassiter tied for the Quakers’ best score in the vault with a 9.800. Skylar Kerico counted a 9.725 with Ariana Agarwala and Sarah Kenefick both grab scores of 9,700. Olivia van Hoorn finished with a score of 9.675. BARS | Penn 48,550, William & Mary 46,425

Kristen Kuhn stunned the Palestra crowd with her top score of 9,800 on the uneven bars, closely followed by Carly Oniki (9,750) and Kerico (9,750). Lassiter recorded a 9.650, while Kenefick scored a 9.600. Zara Gazdak rounded out the field with a 9.025. BEAM | Penn 48,675, William & Mary 47,300 All eyes were on her seasonal debut Campbell Marrs balance beam routine with a high score of 9.825, a new career high for the junior. Kerico and Samantha Wu both settled with scores of 9.750, while Belkoff and Kenefick also tied the knot with 9.675. McCaleigh Marr scored a 9,400 on her bar routine on Sunday.

Campbell???????????? That! ??#FightOnPenn ???? pic.twitter.com/jGsHVrqRvO Penn Gymnastics (@PennGym) January 22, 2023 FLOOR | Penn 48,850, William & Mary 48,600 Indeed, Penn’s best event of the afternoon was the floor exercise, where it also happened to have the team’s highest individual score of the game, a 9.875 for Kenefick. Lassiter and Kerico both scored 9.8 while Belkoff had a 9.700, Isabel song with a 9.675 and Agarwala scored a 9.575. How about a season-high 9,875 on FLOOR for Sarah Kenefick ?! ????#FightOnPenn ???? pic.twitter.com/BcaEcIeId9 Penn Gymnastics (@PennGym) January 22, 2023 Quaker Note Meal *Penn’s 194.800 in the Palestra is the team’s highest home score in program history. The Quakers posted a record 194,775 last season against Ursinus on February 20, 2022.

* Marisa Lassiter and Kirsten Belkoff tied for first overall on vault with identical scores of 9.800. Penn took the first six spots of this event, like Skylar Kerico came third with her 9.725.

* The Quakers had four of the top five finishers on the bars Kristen Kuhn takes the top prize with her 9,800. Carly Oniki and Kerico was third overall with 9.750.

* Campbell Marr stood alone on the balance beam to take the win, while Samantha Wu and Kerico was second.

*While Sarah Kenefick paced the Quakers with her meet-high mark, she was matched by William & Mary’s Keaghan Schafer on the floor exercise, both scoring 9.875. Lassiter and Kerico tied for third overall (9,800).

* Kerico again took the all-around crown with a score of 39.025, while Kenefick recorded a score of 38.850. Next one Penn heads to the Granite State this Sunday at 2pm for a quad encounter against hosts New Hampshire, Yale and Wisconsin Whitewater. #FightOnPenn Gallery: (1-22-2023) Gymnastics vs. William & Mary – 1/22/23

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/1/22/womens-gymnastics-team-effort-guides-gymnastics-past-william-mary-in-home-opener-194-800-190-025.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos