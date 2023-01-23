Sports
Men’s Basketball hosts Penn State Tuesday night
PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers men’s basketball returns to Jersey Mike’s Arena Tuesday night. The Scarlet Knights will host Penn State, who will take a 237-mile bus trip across Pennsylvania for a 6:30 p.m. tip that will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network, with Jason Horowitz and Stephen Bardo on the line. Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson have the radio call for WCBS 880 AM, joined by student radio broadcasts from both Rutgers and Penn State crews.
THE SERIES
The game marks the 80th live game between Rutgers and Penn State dating back to the first meeting in 1922. PSU has an overall record of 44-35. Since joining the Big Ten for the 2014-2015 season, the series is 8-5 PSU and RU has won 4 of the past 9 meetings. Last season, RU secured a 59-58 victory to close out the regular season on Senior Day at Jersey Mike’s Arena. RU has won its last two home games against Penn State and also defeated a No. 20 Penn State team in January 2020 in a game where they overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half by shooting 51.7 percent after the break.
WITH PROFIT
A win over Penn State would mean:
– An 8-2 score in the last 10 games
– Fifth win over Penn State in last 10 games.
– 26-5 over the past two seasons at home
ABOUT RUTGERS
Rutgers has a 5-3 record in eight conference games and a 13-6 aggregate. The Scarlet Knights are back in action after the weekend off since the last game on Thursday night. Rutgers will play two of the next three games at Jersey Mike’s Arena, then be away from the venue for three games in a row. Rutgers is 13-1 when holding their opponent to 65 or fewer points and 5-0 when doing so in Big Ten games. RU are one of only nine teams in the country not to have given up 80 points in a game this season, and only one of three to do so at the Power 5 level.
EXCELLENT STATISTICS
Comb Spencer currently ranks fourth in the nation in total steals (50), averaging 2.63 per game (7th). The resident of Davidsonville, Md. shoots 93.8 percent from the free throw line (45-of-48), which, if he qualified for the NCAA stats, would rank fifth nationally and lead the Big Ten. He shoots 43.9% from three-point range, which if he qualified would be 19th nationally and lead the Big Ten. He leads the Big Ten in steals (50) and is second with a 2.92 assist-turnover ratio. He now leads RU with 13.6 points per game.
Clifford Omoruyi leads RU with 10.2 rebounds per game, which is second in the Big Ten. His 37 blocks are third in the league. Caleb McConnel (third, 34) and Paul Mulachy (eighth, 25) join Spencer (first, 50) in the top-10 in the Big Ten in steals.
DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE
Rutgers defense ranks in the top-15 nationally in scoring defense (fifth, 57.6), field goal defense (seventh, 37.7%), and stealing (10th, 9.8). RU leads the Big Ten in those categories, in addition to forced turnovers (16.05).
RUTGERS LAST TIMEOUT
The Scarlet Knights were held back at Michigan State on a poor shooting night against the Spartans, falling 70-57. RU defeated Michigan State 42 to 24 and had a season-high 18 offensive rebounds. junior center Clifford Omoruyi led the way with his seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 boards. Higher guard Paul Mulcahy scored 12 points going 5-for-8 from the field. The Bayonne, NJ native had four assists, passing Anthony Farmer for sixth all-time career assist at RU.
THE LAST 9 GAMES
– 7-2 record (wins over Wake Forest, Bucknell, Coppin State, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern and Ohio State with Iowa losing only)
– Score margin of +10.0 (71.1 to 61.1)
– Hold opponents to 61.1 points per game and under 65 points in seven of nine games
– Comb Spencer leads the team in that period with 14.8 points per game
– Cliff Omoruyi averages a double-double in that period, 11.8 PPG (second on team) and team-best 10.9 RPG
ABOUT PENN STATE
Under sophomore head coach Micah Shrewsberry, PSU enters the game with a 13-6 record, one win away from tying the previous season’s total wins. PSU enters the game leading the nation in turnovers per game, second in assist-to-turnover ratio, fifth in three-pointers per game (10th in 3-point percentage), and 14th in free throw percentage. Guard Jalen Picket is the Big Ten leader in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio, fourth nationally with 7.2 apg. Pickett also leads the team with 17.4 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game. Andrew Funk scores 12.4 points per game and leads the Big Ten with 3.21 three-pointers per game. Seth Lundy also contributes 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions have had victories ranked No. 17 in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and above Nebraska in league games.
