Indiana, Ohio State Score Men’s Basketball Weekly Accolades





Player of the week

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

F Jr. 6-9 Greenwood, Ind. Center Grove Major: Sports Marketing Averaging 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocked shots and 3.5 assists, while winning 64.1 percent from the floor and 16-19 from the free throw line-in over Illinois and Michigan State.

Shot 15-19 for a Big Ten career-high 35 points to go with nine boards, five assists and three blocked shots in an 80-65 Illinois win.

Added 31 points and 15 rebounds in leading the Hoosiers to an 82-69 home win over the Spartans.

Wins his fourth career Player of the Week award.

Final Indiana Player of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis (November 15, 2021)

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

F 6-6 Orlando, Fla. Lake Highland Prep Major: Finance Averaged 22.5 points on 0.57.1 ​​percent shooting from the field, including 7-12 from three-point range, with 7.5 rebounds, as the Buckeyes split two games.

Recorded his third straight double-double with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-60 loss at Nebraska.

Scored a game-high 27 points on 10-12 shooting from the floor, including 4-5 from three-point range, in Ohio States 93-77 victory over Iowa.

Receives his fourth Freshman of the Week honors.

2022-23 Big Ten Men's Basketball Players of the Week November 14 P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

Q: Jett Howard, MICH November 21st P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., IBL

Q: Braden Smith, PUR November 28 P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

Q: Fletcher Loyer, PUR 5th of December P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA

Q: Fletcher Loyer, PUR 12 December P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

Q: Dug McDaniel, ME December 19 P: Filip Rebraca, IOWA

Q: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU December 27 P: Jalen Pickett, PSU

Q: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU January 3rd P: Hunter Dickinson, MICH

Q: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU January 9 P: Zach Edey, PUR

Q: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND January 17th P: Fletcher Hire, PUR

P: Cam Spencer, RUT

Q: Fletcher Loyer, PUR January 23 P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

Q: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

