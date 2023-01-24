Illini hosts Ohio State on Tuesday

Likely entrées from Illinois Pos. No. Name Ht. wt. Jr. PPG RPG APG Remark G 1 Senior Harris 6-4 160 Fri. 4.2 2.1 0.9 7.5 ppg over the last 2 games G 0 Terrence Shannon Jr. 6-6 225 sr. 18.1 5.5 3.2 20.6 ppg over the last 5 games G/V 24 Matthew Mayer 6-9 225 Gr. 10.5 4.6 1.2 14.0 ppg over the last 11 games F 33 Coleman Hawkins 6-10 225 Jr. 9.6 6.0 3.2 9 points, 5 reb, 2 stl vs Indiana F 42 Dain Dainja 6-9 270 r-su. 10.3 5.9 0.5 13.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg over the last 3 games From the bank Pos. No. Name Ht. wt. Jr. PPG RPG APG Remark F 2 connor served 6-9 235 Jr. 0.2 0.8 0.0 Academic All-Big Ten G 3 Jayden Eps 6-2 190 Fri. 9.3 2.1 1.6 4.5 ast/to ratio last 4 matches (9:2) G 5 A. J. Redd 6-3 160 Fri. 0.0 0.0 0.0 Former manager now on roster G 10 Luke Goode 6-7 200 So. 2.0 1.8 0.5 statistics 2021-22; sidelined (foot injury) C 12 Brandon Love 7-0 220 Jr. 1.2 1.3 0.2 4 points in 12 minutes in Minnesota G 15 RJ Melendez 6-7 205 So. 6.6 3.3 0.8 10 points, 4 reb vs Indiana G/V 20 Ty Rogers 6-6 200 Fri. 2.1 3.1 0.9 Career-high 8 pts & 8 reb in Minnesota G 22 Paxton director 6-4 180 Fri. 0.2 0.0 0.0 First career FG with Minnesota F 25 Zakaria Perrin 6-10 220 Fri. 0.0 0.0 0.0 Made first UI appearance against Indiana G 55 Sky Clark 6-3 200 Fri. 7.0 3.7 2.1 Announced departure of team January 6

Head coach Brad Underwood

Career Report: 216-99(.686), 10th year

In Illinois: 107-72(.598), 6th year

Big Ten: 59-47(.557)

Series Notes vs Ohio State

All time record: Illinois leads 108-81

Stripe: State of OhioW-1

Last meeting: #22Ohio State 86, #15Illinois 83 (February 24, 2022 on Champaign)

Pick up at Champaign:Illinois leads 62-29

Streaks on champagne: State of OhioW-2

Underwood vs Ohio State:3-5

Opening tips

After an inactive weekend, Illinois returns to action on Tuesday night, hosting Ohio State at the sold-out State Farm Center (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

It’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week and Carle HealthKrush Cancer night at State Farm Center.

Illinois has scored at least 75 points in each of its four Big Ten wins, averaging 77.0 points, while holding its opponents to 61.3 points in those four games.

Illinois has not surpassed 66 points in any of its four Big Ten losses, averaging 62.5 points while opponents could score 74.5 points in those four games.

Illinois leads the Big Ten and ranks third in the nation in blocked shots, averaging 6.1 bpg. Illini’s current single-season block record is 5.4 bpg, set in 1979.

Illinois is one of five teams in the country with two kenpom top-10 wins. Illinois defeated No. 4 UCLA on November 18 in Las Vegas and No. 10 Texas on December 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Illinois has three AP top-15 wins (No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA, and No. 14 Wisconsin), tied for third place nationally.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only power conference player and one of only seven players nationally to average at least 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal on the season.

Shannon has averaged 20.6 points over the last five games (103), three times more than 20 points. He is fourth in the Big Ten with seven 20-point games this season.

Coaches vs Cancer

A member of the Coaches vs. Cancer (CvC) Coaches Council, head coach of Illini Brad Underwood will wear custom painted CvC Nike Air Force 1s on the sidelines of the State Farm Center Tuesday night. Underwood joins coaches from around the country participating in the annual Suits & Sneakers Week (January 23-29).

This is a nationwide event created to raise money and awareness about the fight against cancer and to promote the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for people facing cancer. Since the CvC program began in 1993, college and high school coaches have raised more than $140 million in the fight against cancer.

For his services to Coaches vs. To highlight cancer, Underwood hosts an annual country/western themed fundraiser called “Kickin’ Cancer” at Gordyville USA, a horse show arena in Gifford, Illinois, about 30 minutes outside of Champaign. Last spring, Underwood welcomed former Fighting Illini head coaches Bill Self (one week after winning the NCAA title) and Lon Kruger as celebrity guests for the 2022 edition of Kickin’ Cancer. The dinner was a sold-out event with over 1,200 guests. It was last year’s most attended social/prom for the entire Coaches vs. Cancer program, with the night raising nearly $300,000.

This year’s Kickin’ Cancer dinner and auction in Gordyville USA is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11. Tickets are now on sale at coachesvscancerillinois.com.

crush cancer

The Fighting Illini are also fighting cancer by supporting and raising awareness of cancer research and health care, including cancer research and health care issues, at the Cancer Center of Illinois (CCIL), a research unit and community of experts in cancer biology and technology. area of ​​diversity and justice. . Orange Krush students will proudly wear Krush Cancer t-shirts and wave towels made by the CCIL during Tuesday’s game. To learn more about the Illinois Cancer Center’s research and how you can support their efforts, visit cancer.illinois.edu.

Illini Articles

Terrence Shannon Jr. ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.1 ppg), first in free throws made (98), and second in attempts (128).

Shannon scored 26 last timeout vs. Indiana, his most points in last 15 games since scoring 29 vs. UCLA on Nov. 18.

Matthew Mayer has scored in double digits in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 14.0 points (154).

Mayer‘s scoring spree included five consecutive games in double digits from January 4–16, the longest streak of his career.

Mayer has averaged 2.4 blocks over the last seven games (17), culminating in a career-high six rejections in the win over Michigan State on Jan. 13.

Dain Dainja is one of two national players (Rashaun Agee, Bowling Green) to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and one block in less than 20 minutes per game.

Daina ranks 19th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage at 70.3% (83–118).

Daina made at least 60% of the field in 15 of 19 games.

Daina ranks 59th nationally in block rate (7.5) on the season. He blocked at least three shots in four of the last seven games, averaging 2.4 blocks during that stretch (17).

freshman Jayden Eps scored in double digits in six of the last eight games, averaging 9.9 points (79).

Eps has nine assists with just two turnovers in 104 minutes over the last four games.

Illinois is a balanced offensive team, with seven players averaging at least 6.6 points.

Illinois has had five players record a 20-point game this season and eight players score in the double digits.

Five different players were Illinois’ leading scorer in a game, while seven different players were the UI’s leading rebounder.

Illinois has defeated 15 of 19 opponents and is No. 38 in the NCAA with an average rebound margin of 5.4.

The Illinois reserves combine to score 22.9 points per game, placing them second in the Big Ten. Illini’s bench outscored his opponent in 15 of 19 games, and by an average of 8.1 points.

Illinois makes 8.6 three-pointers per game and ranks second in the Big Ten. Last season, the Illini set a single-season school record, averaging 8.9 threes made.

Illinois has six newcomers under the current 8-man rotation. The Illinois rotation has five undergrads: three true freshmen and two sophomores.

Illinois is a dramatically different team this season, with three power-five transfers and five freshmen in a top-10 ranked recruiting class, making eight scholarship entrants.

Illinois’ revamped roster ranks No. 299 in experience and No. 344 in minutes of continuity by kenpom, ahead of just three power conference teams.

Illinois replaces all five regular starters, the top five scorers and a total of 10 players from last year’s Big Ten champions. De Illini lost 86% of his points, 80% of his rebounds and 83% of his minutes played from a year ago.

Illinois is the winningest team in the Big Ten over the past four seasons, recording a score of 48-20 in league games. The Illini won the regular season championship in 2022, led the conference in wins while winning a B1G Tournament crown in 2021, and finished one game behind the title in 2020.

1.Illinois 48

2.Purdue 44

3.Wisconsin 43

4. Iowa 41

5. Michigan 40

Full Illinois Game Notes (PDF)