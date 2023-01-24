Sports
Illini hosts Ohio State on Tuesday
|Likely entrées from Illinois
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|wt.
|Jr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Remark
|G
|1
|Senior Harris
|6-4
|160
|Fri.
|4.2
|2.1
|0.9
|7.5 ppg over the last 2 games
|G
|0
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|6-6
|225
|sr.
|18.1
|5.5
|3.2
|20.6 ppg over the last 5 games
|G/V
|24
|Matthew Mayer
|6-9
|225
|Gr.
|10.5
|4.6
|1.2
|14.0 ppg over the last 11 games
|F
|33
|Coleman Hawkins
|6-10
|225
|Jr.
|9.6
|6.0
|3.2
|9 points, 5 reb, 2 stl vs Indiana
|F
|42
|Dain Dainja
|6-9
|270
|r-su.
|10.3
|5.9
|0.5
|13.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg over the last 3 games
|From the bank
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|wt.
|Jr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Remark
|F
|2
|connor served
|6-9
|235
|Jr.
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|Academic All-Big Ten
|G
|3
|Jayden Eps
|6-2
|190
|Fri.
|9.3
|2.1
|1.6
|4.5 ast/to ratio last 4 matches (9:2)
|G
|5
|A. J. Redd
|6-3
|160
|Fri.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Former manager now on roster
|G
|10
|Luke Goode
|6-7
|200
|So.
|2.0
|1.8
|0.5
|statistics 2021-22; sidelined (foot injury)
|C
|12
|Brandon Love
|7-0
|220
|Jr.
|1.2
|1.3
|0.2
|4 points in 12 minutes in Minnesota
|G
|15
|RJ Melendez
|6-7
|205
|So.
|6.6
|3.3
|0.8
|10 points, 4 reb vs Indiana
|G/V
|20
|Ty Rogers
|6-6
|200
|Fri.
|2.1
|3.1
|0.9
|Career-high 8 pts & 8 reb in Minnesota
|G
|22
|Paxton director
|6-4
|180
|Fri.
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|First career FG with Minnesota
|F
|25
|Zakaria Perrin
|6-10
|220
|Fri.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Made first UI appearance against Indiana
|G
|55
|Sky Clark
|6-3
|200
|Fri.
|7.0
|3.7
|2.1
|Announced departure of team January 6
Head coach Brad Underwood
Career Report: 216-99(.686), 10th year
In Illinois: 107-72(.598), 6th year
Big Ten: 59-47(.557)
Series Notes vs Ohio State
All time record: Illinois leads 108-81
Stripe: State of OhioW-1
Last meeting: #22Ohio State 86, #15Illinois 83 (February 24, 2022 on Champaign)
Pick up at Champaign:Illinois leads 62-29
Streaks on champagne: State of OhioW-2
Underwood vs Ohio State:3-5
Opening tips
After an inactive weekend, Illinois returns to action on Tuesday night, hosting Ohio State at the sold-out State Farm Center (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).
It’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week and Carle HealthKrush Cancer night at State Farm Center.
Illinois has scored at least 75 points in each of its four Big Ten wins, averaging 77.0 points, while holding its opponents to 61.3 points in those four games.
Illinois has not surpassed 66 points in any of its four Big Ten losses, averaging 62.5 points while opponents could score 74.5 points in those four games.
Illinois leads the Big Ten and ranks third in the nation in blocked shots, averaging 6.1 bpg. Illini’s current single-season block record is 5.4 bpg, set in 1979.
Illinois is one of five teams in the country with two kenpom top-10 wins. Illinois defeated No. 4 UCLA on November 18 in Las Vegas and No. 10 Texas on December 6 at Madison Square Garden.
Illinois has three AP top-15 wins (No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA, and No. 14 Wisconsin), tied for third place nationally.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only power conference player and one of only seven players nationally to average at least 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal on the season.
Shannon has averaged 20.6 points over the last five games (103), three times more than 20 points. He is fourth in the Big Ten with seven 20-point games this season.
Coaches vs Cancer
A member of the Coaches vs. Cancer (CvC) Coaches Council, head coach of Illini Brad Underwood will wear custom painted CvC Nike Air Force 1s on the sidelines of the State Farm Center Tuesday night. Underwood joins coaches from around the country participating in the annual Suits & Sneakers Week (January 23-29).
This is a nationwide event created to raise money and awareness about the fight against cancer and to promote the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for people facing cancer. Since the CvC program began in 1993, college and high school coaches have raised more than $140 million in the fight against cancer.
For his services to Coaches vs. To highlight cancer, Underwood hosts an annual country/western themed fundraiser called “Kickin’ Cancer” at Gordyville USA, a horse show arena in Gifford, Illinois, about 30 minutes outside of Champaign. Last spring, Underwood welcomed former Fighting Illini head coaches Bill Self (one week after winning the NCAA title) and Lon Kruger as celebrity guests for the 2022 edition of Kickin’ Cancer. The dinner was a sold-out event with over 1,200 guests. It was last year’s most attended social/prom for the entire Coaches vs. Cancer program, with the night raising nearly $300,000.
This year’s Kickin’ Cancer dinner and auction in Gordyville USA is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11. Tickets are now on sale at coachesvscancerillinois.com.
crush cancer
The Fighting Illini are also fighting cancer by supporting and raising awareness of cancer research and health care, including cancer research and health care issues, at the Cancer Center of Illinois (CCIL), a research unit and community of experts in cancer biology and technology. area of diversity and justice. . Orange Krush students will proudly wear Krush Cancer t-shirts and wave towels made by the CCIL during Tuesday’s game. To learn more about the Illinois Cancer Center’s research and how you can support their efforts, visit cancer.illinois.edu.
Illini Articles
Terrence Shannon Jr. ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.1 ppg), first in free throws made (98), and second in attempts (128).
Shannon scored 26 last timeout vs. Indiana, his most points in last 15 games since scoring 29 vs. UCLA on Nov. 18.
Matthew Mayer has scored in double digits in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 14.0 points (154).
Mayer‘s scoring spree included five consecutive games in double digits from January 4–16, the longest streak of his career.
Mayer has averaged 2.4 blocks over the last seven games (17), culminating in a career-high six rejections in the win over Michigan State on Jan. 13.
Dain Dainja is one of two national players (Rashaun Agee, Bowling Green) to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and one block in less than 20 minutes per game.
Daina ranks 19th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage at 70.3% (83–118).
Daina made at least 60% of the field in 15 of 19 games.
Daina ranks 59th nationally in block rate (7.5) on the season. He blocked at least three shots in four of the last seven games, averaging 2.4 blocks during that stretch (17).
freshman Jayden Eps scored in double digits in six of the last eight games, averaging 9.9 points (79).
Eps has nine assists with just two turnovers in 104 minutes over the last four games.
Illinois is a balanced offensive team, with seven players averaging at least 6.6 points.
Illinois has had five players record a 20-point game this season and eight players score in the double digits.
Five different players were Illinois’ leading scorer in a game, while seven different players were the UI’s leading rebounder.
Illinois has defeated 15 of 19 opponents and is No. 38 in the NCAA with an average rebound margin of 5.4.
The Illinois reserves combine to score 22.9 points per game, placing them second in the Big Ten. Illini’s bench outscored his opponent in 15 of 19 games, and by an average of 8.1 points.
Illinois makes 8.6 three-pointers per game and ranks second in the Big Ten. Last season, the Illini set a single-season school record, averaging 8.9 threes made.
Illinois has six newcomers under the current 8-man rotation. The Illinois rotation has five undergrads: three true freshmen and two sophomores.
Illinois is a dramatically different team this season, with three power-five transfers and five freshmen in a top-10 ranked recruiting class, making eight scholarship entrants.
Illinois’ revamped roster ranks No. 299 in experience and No. 344 in minutes of continuity by kenpom, ahead of just three power conference teams.
Illinois replaces all five regular starters, the top five scorers and a total of 10 players from last year’s Big Ten champions. De Illini lost 86% of his points, 80% of his rebounds and 83% of his minutes played from a year ago.
Illinois is the winningest team in the Big Ten over the past four seasons, recording a score of 48-20 in league games. The Illini won the regular season championship in 2022, led the conference in wins while winning a B1G Tournament crown in 2021, and finished one game behind the title in 2020.
1.Illinois 48
2.Purdue 44
3.Wisconsin 43
4. Iowa 41
5. Michigan 40
Full Illinois Game Notes (PDF)
|
Sources
2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2023/1/23/mens-basketball-illini-host-ohio-state-tuesday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Illini hosts Ohio State on Tuesday
- Kylie Jenner and Naomi Campbell at Paris Fashion Event are PETA’s nightmare
- Are you feeling “failed” with your New Year’s diet resolutions?try this
- Goldman says non-U.S. stocks will beat the S&P 500 this year and gives several ways to play it
- Super Mario Bros. restaurant Toadstool Cafe opens soon
- Research reveals that a few minutes of vigorous activity activates the brain
- Minister’s Statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2023
- Doja Cat wears 30,000 Swarovski crystals for Paris Fashion Week 2023 – Billboard
- Microsoft invests $10 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI
- TSN & Crave Original Documentary BLACK ICE from UNINTERRUPTED Canada Premieres February 2nd
- Kylie Jenner slammed for her ‘disturbing’ lion head at Paris Fashion Week
- museum seeks Bowie dress for show highlighting Jewish designers | fashion industry