Huskies host MAC Leading Kent State Tuesday





DEKALB, Ill. Fresh off a pair of road wins last week, the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team returns home to host conference-leading Kent State on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the NIU Convocation Center. Tickets are available now at NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225). Tuesday’s game is a student appreciation evening, with prizes being raffled for students during the game. The first 150 students present also receive a free pizza. The matchup with the Golden Flashes will be available on ESPN+, as well as 94-9 WDKB and the Varsity Network app. Last week, NIU won in Miami and Eastern Michigan as the Huskies improved to 3-3 in conference play. David Koit (Columbus, NJ) led the way with an average of 22.5 points per game during the week, shooting 63 percent (17 of 27) from the field and 57.1 percent (8 of 14) from three-point range. averaged 4.5 assists per game for the week. Leading cable-to-wire Saturday (Jan. 21) in Eastern Michigan, the Huskies got off to a red-hot start in the first half with 72.4 percent (21-of-29) from the field, the best single half since 75.9 percent (22-of-29) shooting in the second half against Bowling Green on January 23, 2018. Zarique Nutter (Newark, NJ) has averaged 16.0 points per game over the last four games, shooting 52.3 percent (23-of-44) from the field. Darweshi Hunter (Cincinnati, Ohio) averages 13.5 points per game during that same four-game stretch, shooting 55 percent (11-of-20) from three-point range. Caleb Thornton (Bolingbrook, Illinois) ranks seventh in the MAC in three-point percentage, shooting 41.9 percent (18-of-43) and seventh in assists with 3.5 per game. In league games, Thornton leads the MAC with 2.8 steals per game. The Golden Flashes come to DeKalb with a 16-3 overall record, including a 6-0 in conference play. Kent State has won 10 games in a row, tying for the third-longest streak in the nation, and pulls off an 86-65 victory over Ball State on Friday night (Jan. 20). Kent State leads the MAC, and ranks 14th nationally, in field goal defense, with opponents shooting for 38.8 percent. Last season, the Huskies and Golden Flashes shared a pair of encounters, with both teams winning on the road. After Tuesday’s game, the NIU returns home to action on Saturday, January 28 as part of a Huskie basketball doubles game. The NIU women’s basketball team will host Bowling Green at 1 p.m., followed by the Huskie men’s basketball game against Ball State at 3:30 p.m.

