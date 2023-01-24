Love All takes over table tennis | Local sports





ALL nine members of the Love All slate were elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Associations (TTTTA) on Sunday at the National Racquet Center, Tacarigua. The team is led by Dr. Shellyanne Wilson, who became the second woman president of the national body for the sport. Love All will lead the TTTTA for the next two years and the group has scheduled a meeting today to determine the first items on the agenda. Former national player Dr. A graduate of The University of the West Indies and a PhD from the Institute of Marketing, University of Cambridge, England, Wilson was most recently involved in the sport when she helped produce the 2019 WASA Club Invitational Tournament. WASA Captain and two-time National Champion Curtis Humphreys was elected 1st Vice President, while Jelani Bramble and Earnest Fraser, the Vice Presidents of the Tobago and South Zones, respectively, will serve as 2nd and 3rd Vice Presidents, respectively. Patrice Valentine, Vice President of PowerGen Club, will serve as the General Secretary, while Carenage Blasters President and former national coach Nigel Morgan and Sharon Bravo-Phillip will serve as her Assistant and 2nd Assistant Secretary, respectively. Rabindra Outar is the treasurer and former national top ten player Everton Sorzano will be the public relations officer for the two-year term. Merle Baggoo became the TTTTA’s first female president in April 2021, but the 1964 national champion resigned just six months later due to challenges related to keeping the sport alive during the pandemic. Kevin Lewis served as interim president until mid-last year, and top executive Richard Copeland acted until Sunday’s AGM. Love All intends to have the sport guided by the principles of transparency, integrity and accountability.

