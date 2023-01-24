Carolina Football Names Jason Jones Cornerbacks Coach

CHAPEL HILL The University of North Carolina has named 20-year veteran Jason Jones as its new cornerbacks coach, Head Coach MacBrown announced Monday. Jones has spent his entire career coaching the secondary and also brings six years of defensive coordinator experience to Chapel Hill. He is reunited with his former Indiana defensive coordinator at UNC Charleston Warren .

During his career, Jones has coached nine all-conference first-team honorees and 20 all-league selections. He mentored four Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists and one Bronko Nagurksi Award finalist. Jones has been on the staff of five conference championship teams and has coached in 14 bowl games, including two New Year’s Six games and a Fiesta Bowl championship.

“We are thrilled to have Jason, his wife Kysha and their children Andrew, Jace, Jathan and Jarah join the Carolina football family,” said Brown. “He was highly sought after during this period and had a number of attractive offers ahead of him so we are delighted to have him join our staff. Jason has a wealth of experience in secondary school coaching having previously worked with Coach Warren, he already has a good understanding of our defensive approach. He has a proven track record of developing players in the secondary, many of whom have seen success in the NFL, and I look forward to seeing him work with our cornerbacks in move forward.”

Jones comes to Chapel Hill after three seasons as a safety coach at Indiana. During his time as a Hoosier, he guided Jamar Johnson (first team) and Devon Matthews (third team) to All-Big Ten recognition. Johnson became the first IU safety to earn first-team honors since Eric Allen in 1996. He placed third in the conference and eighth nationally with four interceptions before being selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft , the first Hoosier safety drafted since 1996. During the 2020 season, the Hoosiers led the league and finished second nationally with 17 interceptions.

In 2019, Jones was the cornerbacks coach at FAU. Meiko Dotson earned first-team honors for all conferences, sharing the national lead with nine INTs. The Owls led the nation in takeaways (33) en route to Conference USA and Boca Raton Bowl championships.

Jones spent six seasons with Ole Miss as a co-defensive coordinator with a focus on secondary. He helped convert wide receiver Derrick Jones into a defensive back. He finished second on the team with five passes defensed and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against Georgia. The transformation led to Jones being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

In 2015, Jones assisted in coordinating a Rebel defense that yielded four touchdown interceptions, including a pick-six by cornerback Tony Bridges in the Egg Bowl. The four pick sixes tied a school record dating back to 1938. Overall, Ole Miss was second in the SEC with 15 interceptions and third with 23 turnovers through the 2015 season. Jones mentored All-SEC DB Mike Hilton, a semifinalist of the Jim Thorpe Award leading all SEC defensive backs with 12.5 tackles for loss.

In 2014, Jones was named National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by FootballScoop. He turned one of the most inexperienced units into one of the most dominant last year. His cornerbacks helped Ole Miss lead the nation in scoring defense (16.0) and fewest touchdowns allowed (24). Ole Miss placed third in the SEC and 16th nationally in defense passing (192.1 ypg). The Rebels also topped the SEC and ranked eighth nationally, forcing 32 turnovers, including 22 interceptions, the most in the SEC and fifth in the nation.

Cornerback Senquez Golson, one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given annually to college football’s national defensive player of the year, was a consensus first-team All-American. He led the SEC and was second nationally with a school-record 10 interceptions. He also tied for first in the SEC and fourth nationally with 18 passes defensed.

Jones arrived at Oxford after five seasons at Oklahoma State, where his teams amassed a 49–16 record. During his time in Stillwater, Jones coached three different Cowboy corners to first team All-Big 12 honors and a pair of Thorpe Award semifinalists in Perrish Cox (2009) and Brodrick Brown (2011). Cox was also a first-team All-American in 2009.

With Jones as position coach, Cox led the country in passes defended per game in 2009 and Brown was third in the same category in 2011. As a team, OSU led the country with 44 force turnovers in 2011 and was fifth with 34 in 2010 Jones also helped develop from former high school QB Justin Gilbert, who became the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft at cornerback.

As a unit, Oklahoma State’s defense was one of the most opportunistic in the country between 2009 and 2012, as the Cowboys forced 130 turnovers during that span to rank second nationally.

Jones went to Stillwater from Tulsa, where he served as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator in 2007. He helped the Golden Hurricane to a 10-4 record, an appearance in the Conference USA Championship game, and a 63-7 victory over Bowling Green. in the 2008 GMAC bowl.

In 2006, Jones was the cornerbacks coach at Rice University where he helped the Owls on their first bowl trip in 45 years as the Owls competed in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

In his first stint with Tulsa, Jones coached cornerbacks and helped the Golden Hurricane to a Conference USA Championship and an appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. With Jones heading the Tulsa secondary in 2005, the Hurricane defense ranked third nationally in takeaways (36) and interceptions (22) and was 11th nationally in pass efficiency defense and 17th in pass defense. Jones’ cornerbacks totaled 13 of those interceptions and had 29 passes defended.

Jones’ first coaching job came as a graduate assistant at Alabama, helping his alma mater land an appearance in the Music City Bowl.

Jones graduated from the University of Alabama in 2001 with a degree in financial planning. He was a two-year starter on defense for the Crimson Tide and was on three bowl teams, a 1996 SEC West championship and 1999 SEC championship. He then earned a master’s degree in sports management from Alabama in 2005.

