Sebastian Korda: the rising American tennis star who is the “worst athlete in the family.”





CNN

—



Sebastian Korda may have knocked out some of the world’s best players and is gearing up for his first Australian Open quarterfinal, but the 22-year-old still says he’s the worst athlete in his family.

In truth, the young American has tougher competition than most, coming from a family full of champions in two different sports.

Both his parents are former tennis players. His father, Petr, won the Australian Open in 1998, while his mother, Regina Rajchrtova, achieved a career-high 26.

His sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are both professional golfers and very good at it.

Jessica has won six LPGA events in her career Nelly won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2021.

Speaking after beating two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the third round on Friday, Korda served up a slice of self-mockery.

I don’t know how I will be ranked, he said in his post-race interview.

But the peak of my mom’s career was 26, my dad was two, my sister Nelly was No. 1, my older sister Jessica was six, so I’m definitely the worst athlete in the family yet!

Korda, who is currently number 31 in the world, is likely to move up the rankings after a brilliant run in Melbourne.

After beating two-time Australian Open finalist Medvedev on Friday, he followed it up with a hard-fought victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

However, he needed five sets to get past Hurkacz, including a blood-curdling tiebreak in the final set in which he relied on superstition.

The towel got me through, he laughed. Every time I went to the towel I won the point, so I just kept going for it. My new friend.

Korda is part of a new generation of American tennis players who have made an impact on the biggest sports venues.

Korda is a former junior champion at the Australian Open and won his first and only ATP title two years ago.

He also came one point away from defeating Novak Djokovic at the Adelaide International on January 8, demonstrating his ability to perform against the best.

The American players have been pushing and helping each other to believe they can compete close to that level, former player turned announcer John McEnroe said in a recent interview with Eurosport when discussing possible winners this year in Melbourne.

If I had to pick one, I’d probably pick Sebastian Korda; he is the youngest of that current top group of Americans and the one with the most benefit right now.

In addition to his talented family, Korda can also count on the support of mentor Andre Agassi.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion has been helping his young compatriot over the past two years, during which he has become one of the most exciting prospects on the tour.

Korda said Agassi stayed in the US all night to watch him play his games in Melbourne and is grateful for the support.

He is one of the most special people in my life. We started talking during Covid in 2020. He’s been one of the biggest parts of my rise, Korda said, according to the ATP.

Just in general, just as a tennis player, as a person. We spend a lot of time together. Yes, he is very special to me.

Korda will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and his whole family will undoubtedly be watching.

However, his sister Nelly has no time for her brother’s modesty.

It’s complete BS, she told reporters at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Saturday, when asked about her brothers’ claims that they were the baddest in the family.

Honestly, he’s the best. His hand-eye coordination is incredible. His swing I’m actually jealous of his swing.

It’s crazy. He is left-handed. He is a natural right-hander, but he plays golf left-handed. He played hockey lefty. I mean he grew up playing hockey, he was pretty good at it too.

He skates very well, plays nice golf, plays wonderful tennis.

While it remains to be seen how he fares in Melbourne, Korda has what it takes to become the next big American star.