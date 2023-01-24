Hockey: Alexandria’s leading scorer Lauren Maras ties to Franklin Pierce – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. Standing just five feet tall can make the sport of hockey a tough job, but Alexandria senior forward Lauren Maras has found ways to be a successful competitor despite being one of the shortest players on the ice.

The 17-year-old Maras has competed in four varsity seasons for the Cardinals and is a top-five scorer for the team each year. She currently leads the team in goals (10), assists (15) and total points (25) after 20 games played this season.

While the senior isn’t the tallest on the ice, her playability and speed stand out among the other skaters.

“Obviously I need to train a lot more and build more strength, but that’s a good thing,” she said.

“Lauren is a dynamic player who can change the pace of the game at any time,” said Alexandria head coach Molly Arola. “She is passionate and driven to get the best out of herself for her team and demonstrates leadership on and off the ice.”

Maras’s success eventually caught the attention of Franklin Pierce University. She contacted the program in mid-2022, before the Upper Midwest High School Elite League began, and they replied that they were interested. Then the conversations started.

The Alexandria native paid a visit to the campus in early December before deciding to join the Division I program on Jan. 16.

Franklin Pierce University is located in Rindge, New Hampshire, in the southern part of the state, just above the Massachusetts border. The hockey program participates in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) alongside schools such as Long Island and Sacred Heart.

“I absolutely love their coaches and their facilities with their strength training and just everything they had to offer,” said Maras.

The university typically has about 1,700 undergraduate students enrolled, and Maras is excited about the opportunity to attend a smaller school. She currently plans to study health sciences and knows that being a student-athlete will be challenging, so the opportunity to have more one-on-one time with a professor could be a great asset in the classroom.

“I loved it in the East and one of my goals was to possibly play college hockey there, so I was really excited when I committed,” the skater added to her decision. The Minnesota native has played in several East Coast hockey tournaments and has always loved her time there.

Franklin Pierce typically recruits quite a few Minnesotans for their hockey program. There are currently nine on the 2022-23 roster (not counting two Wisconsin players who competed for Minnesota’s high school teams). This includes freshmen

Memphis Mertens

van Roseau, who already knows Maras a bit after skating together in a few summer teams in the past.

The 17-year-old currently has 91 points in 94 games for Alexandria over her four varsity seasons to date. It seems very likely that she will reach the 100 career point milestone sometime this season.

Maras originally took up dance and gymnastics when she was younger, but tried hockey as a child with a seven-day clinic. She’s been hooked ever since. Maras’ father used to play the sport and she also has a younger sister, Alena, who also plays hockey.

This season, the Cardinals are 9-10-1. The record isn’t the best, but the team has played a pretty tough schedule with some of the top teams in the state (Gentry Academy, Warroad, Holy Family, Maple Grove, Orono, etc).

“Obviously we’ve had our ups and downs and we just want to make sure we stay consistent all three periods,” Maras said of the team’s season so far. “But I feel we are playing much better now than how we started the season.”

In her spare time, the senior forward enjoys sports and has a trainer at Alexandria who works with a number of hockey players. She also grew up playing softball and was a varsity runner for the cross-country team in seventh grade before dropping out to focus on a busy hockey schedule in the fall.

Maras will complete the 2022-2023 season with the Alexandria Cardinals before leaving for Franklin Pierce this fall.