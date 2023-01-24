Imaginative China Minister Sends New Year’s Greetings to Americans via NBA Game

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spoke via pre-recorded video at a Washington Wizards game … [+] 21st of January. Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the USA

Chinese diplomat Qin Gang received praise at a time of troubled relations between Washington and Beijing for going to meet the American public as the country’s ambassador to the United States from mid-2021 to earlier this year. Stopovers in 2022 included a Washington Wizards NBA game, where he shot a basket last month, and Garland High School in Dallas in May, where he wore a cowboy hat. Qin’s success helped him get promoted to his current job as China’s foreign minister.

Now based in Beijing, Qin again spoke to Americans via pre-recorded video on Saturday, using an NBA game between the Wizards and Orlando Magic to express well wishes on the eve of the Chinese New Year.

Happy Chinese New Year to DC Family! said Qin. Today, I am happy to join you again to celebrate the Chinese New Year, Qin said. I wish the Chinese and American people a prosperous Year of the Rabbit and a bright future! Good luck everyone and enjoy the game!

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Qin’s coverage at a sporting event harkens back to the ping-pong diplomacy between the US and China in the early 1970s, before the two countries had formal diplomatic relations, and recalls how sports exchanges and sports have strengthened US-China relations, National Committee with headquarters in New York on US-China relations, President Steve Orlins said by email today.

Table tennis players from the United States and Communist China are pictured together, Tuesday, April … [+] 14, 1971 after historic matches in Beijing. (AP photo) AP from 1971

The spirit of the young ping pong players was epitomized by their statement and display of friendship first, competition second, said Orlins, whose nonprofit organized a 1972 visit by China’s table tennis team to the US. after American counterparts made history by traveling to the mainland.

Minister Qins using an NBA game for his New Year’s greeting to the American people is an imaginative way to remind Americans that we share many things with China, including love for the NBA, Orlins noted.

The National Committee on US-China Relations promotes understanding and cooperation between the United States and Greater China in the belief that healthy and productive Sino-American relations serve vital American and global interests, according to its website.

Saturday’s NBA game, won by the Wizards 138 to 118, was filled with a festive atmosphere and Chinese cultural elements, according to a statement on the embassy’s website. Two American-Chinese artists played the American national anthem with Pipa, a traditional Chinese plucked instrument.

Formerly known as the Washington Bullets, the Wizards were the first NBA team to visit China shortly after US-China diplomatic relations were established in 1979. The team has since continued the tradition of friendship and has visited China several times. It also played several warm-up games with Chinese basketball teams visiting the United States, the embassy said.

US President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands as they meet at the … [+] sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Among Qin’s early notable US government visitors as secretary of state is expected to include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing in February. That would follow a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November ahead of the APEC summit in Bali. Qin succeeded Wang Yi as foreign minister at a time when relations with the United States were strained by geopolitical issues, especially Taiwan, and trade disputes.

Qin, whose previous positions include being spokesman for the Beijing ministry, has posted regularly on Twitter and has at times given a soft touch to the complex Sino-American relationship, though he is also known as a wolf warrior for criticizing the West.

Tried my first pitch at an NBA game @WashWizards, Qin said in a Dec. 27 Tweet. Also renewed our special relationship as Washington Wizards was the first NBA team to visit China in 1979 when our two countries established a diplomatic relationship.

Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US at the time, attempted his “first pitch in an NBA game” in December. Through Twitter

In an interview with Forbes in May in Washington, D.C., Qin was optimistic about overall ties between the two nations despite trade disputes. We are natural partners because our economies are very complementary, he told me. We are very optimistic about the potential and opportunities between our two countries.

Qin, a fluent English speaker, spoke virtually at the US-China Business Forum held in Forbes on Aug. 5 and was also optimistic about China’s longer-term potential to recover from Covid-related issues.

The basic features of China’s economy’s full potential, great resilience, strong vitality, huge room for maneuver and numerous policy tools remain unchanged, Qin said. The various advantages of China’s development remain unchanged. We have every confidence in the future of the Chinese economy.

China’s leaders will nonetheless have their hands full realizing its potential as the country moves away from its zero-Covid policy this year and faces continued challenges in US-China relations.

See related posts:

China’s US Ambassador Speaks Pew Poll, Trade, Air Travel Exclusive Interview

The impact of pandemics on the Chinese economy is short-lived, says the ambassador

US and China discuss pact to accelerate cancer drug research

@rflannerychina