Duke Falls to Hot Shooting Hokies, 78-75





Next game: at Georgia Tech 28-01-2023 | 3 p.m accn 28 Jan (Sat) / 3pm Bee Georgia Tech ZWARTSBURG, Va. Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski recorded his fourth straight double-double, but Duke fell to Virginia Tech on Monday night, 78-75. Filipowski scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4). HOW IT HAPPENED Duke got off to a fast start, scoring seven points in the first 1:20 of the game. Kyle Filipowski scored four of the Blue Devils’ first seven on a put-back layup and a breakaway dunk.

scored four of the Blue Devils’ first seven on a put-back layup and a breakaway dunk. The Hokies used a great performance from outside the arc, 5-of-7 (.714), to take a 25-19 lead with 11:30 left in the first half.

Dariq Whitehead reached double digits for the sixth time in the last eight games with his third three-pointer of the first half and narrowed the Blue Devils’ deficit to eight, 38–30, during the final media timeout of the opening frame.

reached double digits for the sixth time in the last eight games with his third three-pointer of the first half and narrowed the Blue Devils’ deficit to eight, 38–30, during the final media timeout of the opening frame. Filipowski joined his classmate in double digits with 14 points in the first half, including a three-pointer on Duke’s final possession. The Westtown, NY native has now scored at least 10 points in 18 of Duke’s 20 games this season and in the last six games.

The Blue Devils came out of the locker room on a 13-5 run and made it 51 apiece with a three-pointer from Mark Mitchell less than four minutes into the second half.

less than four minutes into the second half. A layup through Tyrese Proctor capped off a quick 7-0 blowout by the Blue Devils and built a five-point lead for Duke, 58-53, with just under 14 minutes left in the game.

capped off a quick 7-0 blowout by the Blue Devils and built a five-point lead for Duke, 58-53, with just under 14 minutes left in the game. A Virginia Tech 8-0 run helped the home team regain the lead before the two teams went back and forth for most of the second half. The Blue Devils trailed just five points, 72-67, going into the final media timeout.

Filipowski connected on one of the two free throws with 90 seconds left to record 29 points, a new career high.

Proctor drilled a three-pointer to tie the game at 75, forcing a timeout by the Hokies with 35.3 seconds on the clock. Virginia Tech connected with a mid range jumper to regain the lead, then hit one of two free throws to round out the night’s score. Stay tuned for a full recap. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMBB” to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s basketball. #Good week

