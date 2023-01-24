Sports
LIVE updates | IND VS NZ, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Will Umran Malik play in final match, check Predicted 11 HERE | Cricket news
Rohit Sharmas Team India will look to end the three match ODI series against New Zealand on a high note when they take on the Black Caps in the third and final match at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (Jan 24). India have already captured the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after their eight-wicket win in the second ODI at Raipur on Saturday. India will try to become the first team to whitewash a number 1-ranked team.
The home side will look to whitewash the back-to-back ODI series after beating Sri Lanka by a 3-0 margin earlier this year. Also, a win on Tuesday will mean India become the new number 1 side in the ICC men’s ODI ranking, replacing ODI World champions England at the top.
It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit decides to make some changes to the playing XI that has already won the series. Former captain Virat Kohli will be eyeing a personal milestone as a 13th ODI half-century against the Kiwis will help him surpass the record for most 1950s ODI against New Zealand held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli has yet to shoot in this ODI series after a few low scores in the first two ODI matches. The man in form was opener Shubman Gill, who scored a double century in the first ODI followed by an unbeaten 40 runs in the second game to lead his side to victory.
The Indian bowling attack was also impressive led by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, with Kuldeep Yadav also proving difficult to read for the Black Caps. India will be happy to continue their victory march in this format as they will host the 50-over World Cup later this year.
Watch LIVE Scores and Updates of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI here.
