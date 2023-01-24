Women’s tennis host Loyola Marymount Wednesday in Opener

The 16th-ranked UCLA women’s tennis team opens the dual-match portion of the 2022-23 season on both coasts this week, beginning at home Wednesday against Loyola Marymount and ending on the Miami (Fla.) campus for ITA Kickoff Weekend. The weekday clash between the Bruins and Lions of the Los Angeles Tennis Center kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT. UCLA will then head to Coral Gables, Fla., where it is scheduled to meet No. 22 Iowa State Saturday at 11 a.m. PT. A matchup with No. 11 Miami (Fla.) or FIU will follow on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans unable to attend UCLA women’s tennis home games in person can still follow live. Live streaming and live scoring are available HERE for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Live results from the Neil Schiff Tennis Center will be available during the ITA Kickoff Weekend HERE.

LAST TIME OFF

UCLA played its last games before the start of the dual-match season at the 20th Freeman Memorial Championships on UNLV’s campus January 13-15. In addition to the Bruins and host Rebels, No. 8 Stanford, No. 10 Pepperdine, No. 13 Oklahoma State, and No. 18 Florida were in the field. Elise Wagel had the standout performance for UCLA, winning her singles draw. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , Vanessa Ong and Sasha Vagramov each triumphed in consolation.

UCLA USA.

UCLA has an all-time record of 26-1 against Loyola Marymount. LMU picked up its lone win in the Bruins’ dual-match opener in 2022. UCLA took the double without a loss, but the Lions answered victorious in each of the first four completed singles games. The Bruins went on to pull off two singles victories after the decision was made to make the final score 4–3. UCLA is 12-4 against Miami (Fla.). The programs last met at the 2015 ITA Indoors event in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the Bruins triumphed 4-0 over the Hurricanes. UCLA has never posted a result against Iowa State or FIU.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins performed at six events in the fall, including two national. There were two championship appearances, such as Kimmy Hans and Elise Wagel teamed up to win the ITA Southwest Regional Championships doubles title in San Diego as the combination of Vanessa Ong and Sasha Vagramov won the Dennis Rizza Classic grand prize in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , who was the top singles performer at the Women of Troy Invitational, amassed a team-high 11 singles wins. Hans, Ava Catanzarite and Fangran Tian each defeated three nationally ranked opponents. Hance also made it to the singles final round at the ITA Southwest Regionals.

IN THE RANKING

UCLA is ranked #16 in the ITA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, released January 18. The latest singles rankings came out on November 16, 2022 and features four Bruins in career best positions. Pointing the way is Ava Catanzarite which debuted at number 42, with Kimmy Hans just behind her at number 46. Freshman Fangran Tian (94) and Anne Christine Lutkemeyer (120) made their first career appearances. The tandem of Hance and Elise Wagel rose to No. 11 on the doubles list after claiming the top prize of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 UCLA women’s tennis team went 13-7 and finished second in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 record. The Bruins advanced past Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Championships, but were defeated by hosts Oklahoma State in a 4–2 decision in the second round. Elysia Bolton and Forbes Abbey qualified for the NCAA singles draw, while the duo of Bolton and Elise Wagel secured a draw in doubles. Bolton advanced to the second round of singles. Forbes (first team), Bolton (second team) and Kimmy Hans (Honorable Mention) received All-Conference honors from the Pac-12. Forbes also received the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award from the ITA Southwest Region.

WHO’S NEW?

Anne Christine Lutkemeyer and Fangran Tian make up UCLA’s freshman class. Lutkemeyer (Irvine, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net, was the No. 1 player in her class in 2020 and 2021. She won the singles championship at the PTT Newport Beach, California 2021 Women’s $25K Hard 2 event. At the junior level, Lutkemeyer collected the Girls’ 16 singles crown at the 2018 USTA International Spring Championships in Carson, California. Tian (Beijing, China) won the Girls’ singles title at the 2019 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off event, a wildcard entry into the 2020 Australian Open Junior Championships. She also earned a spot in the draw of the singles Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2019.

MARSHALL JOINS COACHING STAFF

An acclaimed performance coach to many of the world’s top professional tennis players, volunteer assistant coach Rodney Marshall is new as head coach Stella Sampras Webster ‘s workforce in 2022-23. Marshall joined the Bruins after spending the past five years in Orlando, Florida, working with standout Americans Madison Keys, Caty McNally and Alison Riske-Armitraj. He oversaw strength and conditioning, nutrition and injury prevention for Keys, who finished 2022 with a WTA singles ranking of No. 11. From 2009-2018, Marshall was the lead national strength and conditioning coach for USTA Player Development, leading strength and conditioning efforts for top American players from the National Training Centers in Orlando and Carson, California. He also helped with nutrition, sports medicine and injury prevention. Marshall’s time with the USTA also gave him the opportunity to manage strength and conditioning programs for multiple United States Davis Cup teams under captains Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier. He has also helped develop numerous top 100 American women, including, but not limited to, Claire Liu, Christina McHale, and Sloane Stephens.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara earned her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, when she teamed up with Wesley Koolhof to win the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. Last year she also reached her first semifinal in women’s doubles together with Shuko Aoayama. Shibahara climbed to a best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022. Catherine Harrison also had an outstanding 2022 as she made her Grand Slam debut in singles and doubles. She progressed through singles qualifying at Wimbledon and continued her success with a first-round victory. Harrison and partner Ulrikke Eikeri made a doubles match in the second round at Roland-Garros and the pair achieved the same feat at Wimbledon and the US Open. Harrison also secured her first WTA title last year, teaming up with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. The following Bruins in the professional ranks achieved the highest WTA singles rankings in 2022: Harrison (No. 69), Robin Anderson (137), Elysia Bolton (230) and Chanelle van Nguyen (350).

HEAD COACH STELLA SAMPRAS WEBSTER