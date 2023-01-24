Tierney, formerly OA’s star goalie, returns as the hockey team’s new coach

For Jimmy Tierney, there’s no place like Easton.

It’s where he was born and raised. It’s where he played as a high school hockey player. It’s where he still lives.

And it’s also where he first became the head coach of a high school hockey team. The same team he once played for.

Imagine that?

Honestly, I could,” said Tierney, 26, of his first season as leader of the Oliver Ames High boys’ hockey program. “When I think back to when I played here, there was something special about this city. I’ve played here for four years and it was always something I was happy to help with if I could.

Tierney, who was promoted from his assistant role under former coach Mike Zucarelli after three seasons, was a four-time Enterprise All-Scholastic goalkeeper for the Tigers between 2012 and 2015, winning Hockomock League Goalie of the Year honors twice in his senior position. school days. He boasted a 1.80 goals against average and a .930 save percentage as the team qualified for the state tournament all four of his years in net.

The current Tigers who have not seen tournament action since 2019 have a climb back to similar status already in motion and are ranked 15th in the latest update of the MIAA Division 2 power rankings with a 5-6 record. The team was No. 8 on its initial release, an impressive leap from the No. 36 (7-12-1 record) it inherited from last season.

They all came on Day 1 with the same goal: to get back to the playoffs,” said Tierney. “We’ve moved away from that a bit in recent years. Everyone was willing to go for that one goal and it’s been cool to see some results so far.

Four of Oliver Ames’ six losses came by one goal against formidable league opponents Canton (2-1 loss), over 0.500 North Attleboro (3-2) and a pair of two-loss Patriot League schools Silver Lake (5 -4) and Plymouth South (2-1).

The other losses were to an improved Whitman-Hanson team, 5-3, and to Franklin, who won nine of his first 10 games this season, with a 4-1 final.

I see a lot of guts in this team. In many schools, such as the Cantons and Franklins, 100 children try their programs each year. “We only had 30 kids try our program this year,” Tierney said. But the credibility in the room that we are a good hockey team, we all want to play for each other and the hard work will get us where we want to be.

“Even though there have been many games where we lost by a goal or two, it shows that these are teams who won against us by three, four, five goals last year,” added Tierney. “And this year every coach has said it looks like a completely different team. In reality, they are the same players. Only the mentality has all changed.”

He wasn’t kidding.

OA retained all but two players from a season ago, defenseman Cameron Tower and forward Eliot Cohen the exceptions. The forward of senior captain Sean McCarthy (4 goals, 6 assists), junior Andrew Livingstone (4 goals, 6 assists), junior Jack Corey (3 goals, 6 assists), junior Matt Lawson (5 goals, 3 assists) and senior captain Jack Perron (6 goals, 2 assists) have combined to top the team standings in points, while senior goalkeeper Brandon Burke has an 88.3 percent save percentage in nine games played.

The change in mindset, as Tierney noted, was best reflected in the team meeting at the high school at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve for an early morning cardio workout.

Everyone showed up with the best attitude I could have asked for. They were happy to be there and even one of the freshmen, Brendan Teehan, said, “I bet other teams don’t do this, Coach.” And I agree,” said Tierney. “That’s exactly the kind of buy-in this team has to want to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.

For the captains, the postseason goal is inspired (in part) by the performance of Tierney’s Tigers during his high school career. 2013, a game that was “a big thing for the city to show that OA hockey can play in those big moments,” he said.

He knows how we feel,” McCarthy said of Tierney. “He has tournament experience and he wants that for us. We appreciate that. He pushes us so that we can achieve that. We share a common goal.

Tierney graduated from OA in 2015 and continued his playing career at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Double hip surgery he underwent in his freshman season to repair an injury he sustained while playing as a junior in high school hampered his collegiate career in one season, one dominated by rehab and recovery.

However, Tierney often returned home during school holidays to volunteer with the Tigers’ goalkeepers until he graduated in 2019 and quickly returned to Easton to take on the role of full-time assistant coach.

I wanted to stay in the game. Coaching, especially for my high school senior, seemed like a really special thing to do and a way to give back to a community that has given me a lot,” Tierney said.

The current group of six seniors has already had Tierney as a coach for four years of their career.

Since the first year, he made everyone feel like they were part of the team,” said Perron. “That’s why everyone already knew and respected him.

Tierney said, “It’s easy to deal with them.

It’s a lot of the same experiences. A lot of the teachers in the school, things they go through, midterm exams, things like that, I know where they all come from and I know what the academic expectation is.

Tierney also added that the team has completed a series of community service projects throughout the season, starting with setting up a net at Easton’s Yardley-Wood ice rink, lending a hand wrapping Christmas gifts at My Brother’s Keeper and the laying of wreaths on the graves at the National Cemetery in Borne.

Instilling the sense of community that I felt while I was here, and being able to bring that same experience to these kids, is something that is very special to me,” Tierney said.

OA started the season winners of three of the first four games on December 29, defeating Rockland, Dartmouth and Old Rochester, while the only scar was a loss to Silver Lake in the opener. As a progress report, last year the team got its third aggregate victory in a game against Stoughton on January 22.

We knew it would happen,” Perron said of the leap forward. “We have great chemistry, we all love each other. It was just time to put all the pieces together and it all works for us.

The difficult trials continue to roll in as the Tigers head to Lexington on January 22 (6 p.m.), a few days before King Philip comes to town on January 25 (5 p.m.). A second head-to-head with Plymouth South highlights the opponents in February, the team’s penultimate regular season game on February 18 at 3 p.m.

If you’re a player, it’s easy to get lost in every game and put too much into one game. While I’m older now and have experienced more of the game from a coach’s perspective, it’s more about the way you play than the result,” Tierney said. wins (to qualify for the tournament). It’s about playing the right way in matches against good teams. I see that more now and I try to teach that to our players.