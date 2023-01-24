There’s Rahul, there’s only Samson’: Dravid mentions Dhoni in epic statement | Cricket





With India missing the services of injured gloveman Rishabh Pant in the World Cup year, the Rahul Dravid-coached side have brought in Ishan Kishan after a tried and tested KL Rahul was unavailable for the New Zealand series due to personal reasons. Former Indian vice-captain Rahul was first-choice goalkeeper in the Sri Lanka series, while Kishan returned in form to the playing eleven for the three One Day Internationals (ODIS) against New Zealand. Overlooked by selectors for the Sri Lanka ODIs, Kishan was branded an automatic starter by skipper Rohit after Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the New Zealand series. During the pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the 3rd ODI against the Black Caps, the head coach was asked if Team India is looking for a Dravid-esque wicketkeeper batter ahead of the 2023 World Cup. To talented youngsters like Mohammad Kaif , Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, a specialist batsman as Dravid became India’s full-time wicket-keeper in the early 2000s. ALSO READ: Watch: Rahul Dravid interrupts reporter’s question about the future of Virat Kohli’s T20I, counters it with epic reply Batting icon Dravid wore the famous wicket-keeper gloves for Sourav Ganguly-led Team India in the 2003 World Cup. Taking note of the reporter’s question, the Indian head coach gave a special mention to legendary wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni before praising the younger crop of wicket-keepers. During his playing days, batting legend Dravid was relieved of his wicket-keeping duties following the arrival of Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik and Dhoni. We are always looking for a wicketkeeper batsman, no doubt about that. I think since there is MS Dhoni, in white-ball cricket, the days of specialist wicket-keepers are sadly over. We’re lucky and we’re lucky that all the guys competing, even in this team you know whether it’s Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat, are both good hitters and have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bharat hasn’t played but Ishan has clearly done well as a batsman,” Dravid told reporters ahead of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand. Kishan, who keeps wickets for India in Rahul’s absence, was also included in the Test squad for the first two Tests of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Kishan received his first test call-up after his remarkable run in the limited-overs formats. The explosive Indian opener stunned the cricket fraternity with his sensational double century against Bangladesh in the third ODI last December. Kishan will face Srikar Bharat who is also named in the Test squad for the Australian series. The same duo are also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing series against New Zealand. Then there’s a Jitesh Sharma in the mix. The Vidarbha wicketkeeper batter earned his first call-up in Sri Lanka T20Is. The Punjab Kings star had replaced wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson who had been ruled out of the T20I series due to a knee injury. Jitesh has retained his place in the Indian T20I squad for the three match series in New Zealand “There is Rahul there, Samson is there but unfortunately Rishabh is injured. All these guys are wicketkeeper batsmen. I think you should be a wicketkeeper batsman today. You should be able to bat and make a significant contribution We also picked up Jitesh Sharma in the T20 mix because of his ability to hit at a very fast pace and score points as he has shown in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in the IPL he has played in. So yeah , it is now given that all teams need a wicket-keeper batsman, Dravid added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

