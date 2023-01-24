Sports
Nick Kyrgios ‘feels good’ about his tennis after watching Novak Djokovic dismantle Alex de Minaur
Nick Kyrgios jokes he ‘feels good’ about his tennis after watching Novak Djokovic dismantle his friend-turned-enemy Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open: ‘How did I beat this guy?’
Nick Kyrgios said he has ‘a good feeling’ about his tennis after watching Novak Djokovic dismantle Alex De Minaur in straight sets on Monday night.
The nine-time Australian Open winner marched to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park after thrashing the Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena.
“Watching Novak tonight makes me feel good about my tennis in general. How did I beat this man,” Kyrgios tweeted.
Novak Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday evening
De Minaur, the last Australian to leave in Melbourne’s men’s singles, echoed his compatriot’s sentiments.
If I’m being honest. I think what I experienced today was probably Novak very close to his best, the world number 24 said in his post-match press conference.
For me, if that’s the level, I think he’s definitely the guy to take the title. Tell me what you thought he looked like there.
“When I played him, I thought he moved pretty well.
Nick Kyrgios joked when he saw Djokovic thrashing compatriot Alex De Minaur, which made him feel good about his tennis
Kyrgios had to withdraw from the Australian Open before the start of the tournament
I think everyone more or less sees what has happened in the last few weeks. It’s the only thing everyone talks about. Either I’m not a good enough tennis player to expose that, or it looked good.
Earlier this month, De Minaur shot questions about Kyrgios after the latter leftpulled out of the inaugural United Cup with just 24 hours notice, citing an ankle injury he suffered in December in Dubai.
“I think it would be great if we just talk about this great team, we’re all here, we’re all happy to be here,” he said when asked about Kyrgios’ sudden withdrawal.
“In the end, we’re just going to get ready. We have a great team and we will all do our best. So in the end the only thing that changes are matchups and that’s about it.”
Djokovic was at his imperious best as he beat the Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena
The world number 24 had no answers for the Serb, who appeared unbothered by a hamstring injury
But Kyrgios, who finally pulled out of the Australian Open last week due to a knee injury just a day before he was due to play his first round, insisted he had no problem with his Australian teammate.
‘Me and demon [De Minaur] have a very special relationship,” he said via the The Sydney Morning Heraldlast week.
“I remember when he was the orange kid on the Davis Cup team and I was the one who would strike with him when the game was over.
“Me and Demon have a great relationship. He came to me yesterday and said “I’m sorry for everything and I hope your body is okay”.
“I respect all these players, so it doesn’t matter if I read that Demon and I are fighting. He’s one of my closest friends on tour and always will be.’
