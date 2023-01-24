The MIAA hockey power rankings. See where the Fall River teams stand





The MIAA released its final boys ice hockey power rankings of the season last Friday. The ranking only includes scores entered into Arbiter, verified by MIAA and schools as of January 20 at 4 a.m. The top 32 teams qualify while teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a record of .500 or better. As of Friday morning, Somerset Berkley is the only team still in the top 32. Diman co-op team is not far behind in the standings. Here’s a look at the final season power rankings for Fall River ice hockey teams: division I Who is in? 1 St. John’s preparation 2 Catholic memorial 3 Pope Francis 4 Marshfield 5 Hingham 6 Wellesley 7 Franklin 8 Read 9Arlington 10 Xaverian Brothers 11 St Mary’s Boston College High 12 Belmont 13 14 Brain tree 15 Saint John 16Lincoln Sudbury 17 Archbishop Williams 18 Central Catholic 19 Malden Catholic 20 Andover Frameham 21 22 Walham 23 Woburn Memorial Shed barn 24 Winchester 25 26 Westford Academy 27 Bishop Feehan 28 Weymouth 29 Shrewsbury 30 King Philip 31 Falmouth 32 Needham Outside: No Division II Who is in? 1 Duxbury 2 Canton 3 Walpole 4 Tewksbury 5 Silver Lake 6 Whitman-Hanson 7 Algonquin 8 Plymouth South 9 Boston Latin 10 Concord-Carlisle Newburyport 11 12 Masonomet Hopkinton 13 14 North Attleborough 15 Oliver Ames 16Somerset Berkley 17 Plymouth North 18 Wakefield Memorial Gloucester 19 20 Northwood Marble head 21 Wilmington 22 Westerbork 23 24 Manfield 25 Dartmouth 26 maroon Melrose 27 Westwood 28 29 Newton South 30 Lowell Catholic 31 Minnechaug Medford 32 Outside: Diman/Durfee/Westport (38) Division III Who is in 1Lynfield 2 Scituate 3 Nausea 4 Medfield 5 Hanover 6 Pembroke 7 I could 8 Essex North Coast 9 Water City 10 Marlboro 11 Hopedale 12 Tritone 13 Methuen 14 search conk West Springfield 15 16 Drawing 17 Tauton 18 North Middlesex 19 Danvers 20 North Quincy 21 East Langweide 22 Southeast 23 Groton-Dunstable Old Rochester 24 Middelburg 25 North bridge 26 27 Saint Paul Diocese 28 North lecture Foxborough 29 Bedford 30 31 Pentucket 32 Apponequet Outside: No Division IV Who is in? 1 Norwell 2 Wintrop 3 sandwich 4 Grafton 5 Nantucket 6 Martha’s Vineyard 7Dennis Yarmouth 8 Steenham 9 Ashland 10 trunk 11 Boston Latin 12 Amesbury 13 Abington 14 Shawsheen Valley 15 Rock Country 16 Norton 17 Assabet Valley 18 Blackstone Valley 19 Swamp Scott 20 Littleton Fitchburg 21 Oostbrug water 22 23 Bourne 24 Dover–Sherborn Belchertown 25 26 Didam Greenfield 27 28 Hamilton–Wenham Metro Northeast 29 30 Saint John Paul II Rock Gate 31 32 Saint Bernard Outside: None Herald News and sports editor Steven Sanchez of Taunton Daily Gazette can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at@Chezsports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

