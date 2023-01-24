Sports
The MIAA hockey power rankings. See where the Fall River teams stand
The MIAA released its final boys ice hockey power rankings of the season last Friday.
The ranking only includes scores entered into Arbiter, verified by MIAA and schools as of January 20 at 4 a.m. The top 32 teams qualify while teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a record of .500 or better.
As of Friday morning, Somerset Berkley is the only team still in the top 32. Diman co-op team is not far behind in the standings.
Here’s a look at the final season power rankings for Fall River ice hockey teams:
division I
Who is in?
1 St. John’s preparation
2 Catholic memorial
3 Pope Francis
4 Marshfield
5 Hingham
6 Wellesley
7 Franklin
8 Read
9Arlington
10 Xaverian Brothers
11 St Mary’s
Boston College High 12
Belmont 13
14 Brain tree
15 Saint John
16Lincoln Sudbury
17 Archbishop Williams
18 Central Catholic
19 Malden Catholic
20 Andover
Frameham 21
22 Walham
23 Woburn Memorial
Shed barn 24
Winchester 25
26 Westford Academy
27 Bishop Feehan
28 Weymouth
29 Shrewsbury
30 King Philip
31 Falmouth
32 Needham
Outside: No
Division II
Who is in?
1 Duxbury
2 Canton
3 Walpole
4 Tewksbury
5 Silver Lake
6 Whitman-Hanson
7 Algonquin
8 Plymouth South
9 Boston Latin
10 Concord-Carlisle
Newburyport 11
12 Masonomet
Hopkinton 13
14 North Attleborough
15 Oliver Ames
16Somerset Berkley
17 Plymouth North
18 Wakefield Memorial
Gloucester 19
20 Northwood
Marble head 21
Wilmington 22
Westerbork 23
24 Manfield
25 Dartmouth
26 maroon
Melrose 27
Westwood 28
29 Newton South
30 Lowell Catholic
31 Minnechaug
Medford 32
Outside: Diman/Durfee/Westport (38)
Division III
Who is in
1Lynfield
2 Scituate
3 Nausea
4 Medfield
5 Hanover
6 Pembroke
7 I could
8 Essex North Coast
9 Water City
10 Marlboro
11 Hopedale
12 Tritone
13 Methuen
14 search conk
West Springfield 15
16 Drawing
17 Tauton
18 North Middlesex
19 Danvers
20 North Quincy
21 East Langweide
22 Southeast
23 Groton-Dunstable
Old Rochester 24
Middelburg 25
North bridge 26
27 Saint Paul Diocese
28 North lecture
Foxborough 29
Bedford 30
31 Pentucket
32 Apponequet
Outside: No
Division IV
Who is in?
1 Norwell
2 Wintrop
3 sandwich
4 Grafton
5 Nantucket
6 Martha’s Vineyard
7Dennis Yarmouth
8 Steenham
9 Ashland
10 trunk
11 Boston Latin
12 Amesbury
13 Abington
14 Shawsheen Valley
15 Rock Country
16 Norton
17 Assabet Valley
18 Blackstone Valley
19 Swamp Scott
20 Littleton
Fitchburg 21
Oostbrug water 22
23 Bourne
24 Dover–Sherborn
Belchertown 25
26 Didam
Greenfield 27
28 Hamilton–Wenham
Metro Northeast 29
30 Saint John Paul II
Rock Gate 31
32 Saint Bernard
Outside: None
Herald News and sports editor Steven Sanchez of Taunton Daily Gazette can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at@Chezsports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.
