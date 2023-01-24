San Juan College hosts its first pickleball tournament – The Journal





The popularity of sports is growing Pickleball is best described as a mix of table tennis, tennis and badminton. (Courtesy of usapickleball.org) San Juan College Foundation is hosting its first pickleball tournament on January 27-29 at San Juan College’s Health and Human Performance Center. The foundation organizes a welcome party for players and guests, with snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, door prizes and raffle items. A $10 entry fee can be paid at the door. pickle ball has exploded since its inception in 1965, when U.S. Representative Joel Pritchard, R-Wash., and Bill Bell came up with the idea after a morning round of golf. The following weekend, Barney McCallum was introduced to the game at Pritchard’s home and they created rules, relying heavily on badminton. They wanted to create a game that the whole family could play together. Their creative instincts gave rise to the phenomenon it has become today. There’s no denying the pickleball boom, with more than 36.5 million people playing the sport from August 2021 to August 2022, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals. Even major star athletes, from LeBron James and Tom Brady to Kevin Durant and Patrick Mahomes, have increased the profile of the sport by investing in professional pickleball teams. And now major companies, including Holland America, Anheuser-Busch, Skechers and Carvana, are joining the sponsorship. David Ellisor competed in the inaugural 2013 Durango Parks and Recreation pickleball tournament at the Durango Community Recreation Center. Pickleball, possibly the fastest growing sport, is actually a combination of table tennis, tennis and badminton and can be enjoyed by all skill levels and can be played as singles or doubles. The tournament consists of intermediate (3.0-3.5) and advanced (3.5-4.0) men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday 28 January and mixed doubles on Sunday 29 January. The north entrance of the HHPC gymnasium is used as the tournament entrance for players and guests. There is no cost to watch the tournament. We are so grateful to Pumps & Service, Morgan Stanley and United Healthcare for sponsoring this event, said Sarah Oliver, donor relations coordinator for the San Juan College Foundation, in a press release. Our committee members Nate Lacey, Jim Luther, Marilyn Hazelwood and George Sharpe were such an asset to the planning process. This tournament is such a testament to the power of collaboration, she said. For information, call Sarah Oliver at (505) 566-3522.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-journal.com/articles/san-juan-college-to-host-its-first-pickleball-tourney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos