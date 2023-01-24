The Alabama transfer window is almost closed for Nick Saban





Last week, the first of two NCAA transfer portal windows closed for new submissions, though the plethora of football players entering the portal remain free to choose a destination on their own timeline. Destination, Alabama? Don’t count on it. Not based on what Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has said about what he wants to achieve when recruiting the portal. And not with the lack of top transfers who have not yet committed to a new school. That doesn’t mean we won’t see Alabama pick up a player or two in the next few weeks, but the chances of a big addition are pretty much gone. TO MAKE A MARK:Alabama basketball’s secret weapon, Mark Sears, is no longer a secret GOOD BREAD:What can hurt Alabama’s Bryce Young in NFL draft – and it’s not height First, consider Saban’s modus operandi when it comes to the portal, which must be selective. It’s an exercise in cherry picking, from Jameson Williams to Henry To’o To’o, from Jahmyr Gibbs to Tyler Steen. He’s open to adding difference makers that meet a specific need, but he’s clearly not forced to use the portal to supplement his roster with substitutes for any transfers he loses. That’s clear enough from the numbers: two additions and 15 subtractions so far this year. Alabama’s transfer numbers were similarly skewed last year and the year before, when the NCAA began awarding immediate eligibility for transfers. Then there are these numbers: of the 50 largest transfers in the country, 49 have already committed to their new schools, according to on3.com. Of the top 100, only two remain undecided; of the top 200, only six are still on the market. In the portal game, thoughts are formed very quickly and Alabama plays at its own pace. There’s not necessarily anything wrong with that. The worst thing a coach can do to a dressing room is to fill it with unhappy players, and bringing in transfers who suddenly realize they won’t be playing any more at their new school than the one they left behind is a pretty good recipe for discord. . That’s apparently less of a concern at Ole Miss, where coach Lane Kiffin has landed 13 transfers, and 30 in the past two years. LSU coach Brian Kelly added 11 after his first season. The portal is college football’s version of free agency, and since NIL money undoubtedly has a say in where players land, it seems all the more appropriate to borrow that term from the NFL. For now, former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre and former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall represent Alabama’s portal draft, and Saban wouldn’t have brought them under his tent without having the confidence that they can contribute. Dippre will compete with less experienced tight ends for the role played by Cam Latu, while Marshall brings an experienced Special Team presence and will join an inside linebacker room losing two starters in To’o To’o and Jaylen Moody. But if the Crimson Tide has yet to land a big transfer that can get in and start, it will probably have to come out of the second portal window, which will be open April 15-30. This one, as far as Alabama goes, should be considered pretty much closed. Reach Chase Goodbread at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

