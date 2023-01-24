Hockey World Cup 2023: Chartered Accountant Leon Hayward, playing in his spare time, knocks out India

Leon Hayward on knocking out India, balancing hockey with life and more

If HIL contracts are lurking I’m willing to come over, says NZ keeper Leon Hayward | Video Credit: Aashin Prasad

Nearly 20 minutes into the penalty shootout, Leon Hayward foiled Shamsher Singh’s first try, pushed away the shot from a rebound and scrambled across to throw his body as the Indian looked to have one last chance. But the horn went off and India was out in the crossovers. The cheers and whistles of more than 15,000 people at Kalinga Stadium were drowned out.

What Hayward describes as the greatest moment of his hockey career was a nightmare to quickly forget for partisan locals. Hayward threw his stick, took off his gloves and hit a strange looking griddy, a popular dance move. Even before he could complete his jig, his onrushing New Zealand teammates climbed over him.

Hayward was the star of the penalty shootout. Amateur and semi-pro hockey players have had moments to reflect on this World Cup, but Haywards’ 32-year-old achievement will likely be talked about for some time to come.

The Auckland accountant, who plays hockey in his spare time, made five saves from eight penalties after the 3-3 draw in regular time, which saw him sit on the bench throughout. Starting keeper Dominic Dixon had previously done his part with five saves to contain the fantasized Indian attack.

And to sweeten the moment, he was in a goalkeeping duel with PR Sreejesh, who he looked up to. The whole experience of being in India and playing against India is very special. Sreejesh is someone I like very much and follow what he has done. So this is probably the biggest moment I’ve had in hockey, Hayward tells Sportstar. I wanted to say hello to Sreejesh and [Krishan] Pathak, but then I was too nervous, to be honest, and I actually tried not to be sick (laughs). it was a big moment.

Hayward came on in the second half of all pool games and started on the bench again on Sunday. It was pretty hard, says Hayward, to switch to competition mode after full-time. But I had done my homework and concentrated on the notes I had taken. That’s where I felt my confidence came from, knowing that I had prepared for this situation, even if it hadn’t happened.

Hayward has held numerous jobs over the years in finance and coaching in hockey over the years before landing a full-time job with Finnz Chartered Accountants in Waikato. So that’s my day job [accountant] and this is what i do [hockey] in my spare time, which is pretty crazy. But if they have a HIL [Hockey India League] contracts ready and come knocking, I’m ready to come over, he says.

Hayward calls it a demanding job where he works and then plays hockey 10-15 hours a week, which isn’t as much time as a professional player. If you also have to work, it becomes quite difficult to put that time aside, he says.

A New Zealand player celebrates with goalkeeper Leon Hayward after victory over India in the cross on Sunday



I am lucky to have a very flexible employer. If I have time to go there for a week I will spend the week with them, other times I might do 3-4 hours a day. Other times they are pretty good with me letting me play with my hockey. I don’t think that would be possible without them. I’m lucky enough to have two great bosses down there, Greg and Alan. The whole team is very caring and understanding of my situation and my dreams, Hayward added.

Hayward is the older brother of Australian international defender Jeremy, who scored a hat-trick in Kookaburra’s opening game. Leon also competed for Australia in 2014 before moving to New Zealand in 2019 and making himself available for Blacksticks through his dam’s lineage. His mother Ellie was also a hockey star.

His parents had flown to Bhubaneswar to watch Jeremy in action, but surprised Leon by showing up in Rourkela for the team’s match against Chile the following day. On Sunday they sat in the stands in Bhubaneswar to see Leon live his moment for New Zealand.

Little brother Jeremys Australia has also reached the knockouts and the opportunity to face his sibling in a World Cup is something Leon says he would like to experience. But for that, defending champion Belgium awaits New Zealand.