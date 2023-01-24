Sports
6 reasons to participate in Seniorenfestival | City of Sydney
Running from February 1-12, the festival recognizes the contribution older people make to our world with a packed program of events at many of our community centers, pools and gyms. There will be a perfect event for you.
Embedded Content: https://cityofsydney.wistia.com/medias/5ju9daw22g
1. Swim and exercise for free or just enjoy Sydney’s fantastic summer by the pool
Get healthy in one of our world-class aquatic centers. Swimming pools and gyms open their doors for free with opportunities to swim, take fitness classes or just relax by the pool in this great summer weather with friends. Available for City of Sydney residents aged 55 and older.
2. Just for fun
Enjoy a free high tea at Glebe Town Hall or take one harbor cruise with friends.
3. Try out a new sport or skill
Never stop learning or trying new things. Learn bridge or join others for a spot table tennis at Community Center Ultimo.
4. Get crafty
Join our glaze a cup Class. Learn an exciting new skill and meet new people in this fun 1.5-hour ceramic glaze decorating workshop at Ultimo Community Center or Juanita Nielsen Community Center, produced by Pine Street Creative Arts Center.
5. Stay creative
If you enjoy being creative, you might like to participate in one social art and craft group at Cliff Noble Community Center, where people make friends and learn new skills from each other.
6. Join a free conversation or workshop
Join one English conversation lesson for beginners in a friendly and supportive environment or discover the excitement of food through stories and cooking from different cultures.
There’s just so much happening. See the full Senior Festival program.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
