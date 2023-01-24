Baylor sends reigning champion Kansas to its third straight loss





WACO, Texas — Langston Love won big for 17th-place Baylor after No. 9 Kansas took the lone lead in a matchup of the past two national champions, as the Bears won 75-69 on Monday night. The reigning champion Jayhawks lost their third game in a row, tying their longest slip since coach Bill Self took over in 2003-04. They also lost three times in a row in February 2005, February 2013 and January 2021, but this is the first time Kansas has lost to ranked teams three times in a row since February 1989. Meanwhile, Baylor’s victory gave the 2021 champion a Big 12-best five-game winning streak since his own three-game slip to open conference play. “There is time to react negatively when your team is not doing well. This is not one of our times,” Self said. “We are defeated, and admittedly, we are defeated [by] a team expected to win the league tonight, that’s really good. And they went through the same mess we’re going through now. “Our competition is so good. It becomes a grind.” Editors’ Picks

1 Related Baylor is now 12-1 in the past 13 games against opponents ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, tying each team’s best 13-game period in the AP Poll’s era. The Bears are 25-8 against top-25 teams for the past four seasons, which is the best mark in the nation. Love made an impressive go-ahead turnaround jumper while being fouled, then made the free throw. The freshman guard, who missed all season last season after tearing an ACL in a preseason scrimmage, later capped the Bears’ key run with a three-pointer. Jalen Wilson whipped a 3 from the left wing with 15:24 left to give the Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) their lone lead at 46-45. Love then started a 12-3 sprint with a three-point play. “He’s ready to step forward when his name is called. … We weren’t surprised when he went out and did what he did,” Bears senior Adam Flagler said of his fellow guard. Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer offered his chance. “That’s huge for us. It shows that when adversity hits, we can fight through it,” said Cryer. “We’ve had games this season with setbacks and we haven’t fought back.” Cryer had 22 points for Baylor (15-5, 5-3), though 19 of his points and all five of his treys came before halftime. Flagler added 17 points, while Jalen Bridges and Love had 11 each. Freshman Gradey Dick had 24 points and Wilson 23 for the Jayhawks, who pulled off a 23-point home loss to TCU after a one-point overtime loss at now fifth-ranked Kansas State. Kevin McCullar Jr. posted 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. After an early layup from Wilson put Kansas up 11-7, Baylor had a 9-0 run that was interrupted by Josh Ojianwuna’s two-handed putback dunk. That was the last time the Bears had consecutive scores in the first half, though Cryer did make three 3s in an 83-second span—the first two after Dick and Wilson’s 3s, and the third after two free throws from Dick. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

