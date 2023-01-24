Sports
Australia beat Pakistan in first T20 at North Sydney Oval, highlights, report, video, scores, stats, Megan Schutt
Alana King bagged one of the greatest catches of all time, but it was Megan Schutt who bowled Australia to victory in the first T20 against Pakistan with a stunning spell that saw her almost go to the top of the record list.
Bowling with a point to prove after they were both overlooked for the ICC T20 Team of the Year, it was Schutt who ripped through Pakistan’s middle order to limit attendance to just 118 at North Sydney Oval.
Playing on the ground where she and the Strikers won the WBBL title last year, the swing bowler finished with the incredible 5-15 figures to claim the third best numbers by an Australian woman in T20 cricket.
Check out the Pakistan Womens Tour of Australia. Every T20I & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
MATCH CENTER: Australia vs Pakistan, first T20, live scoreboard
The party started when she knocked out skipper Bismah Maroof and star hitter Sadaf Shamas in the sixth over before sending off the dangerous Omaima Sohail who looked good at 30.
Schutt returned at death, where she took two more wickets, but missed displacing Molly Strano (5-10) and Jess Jonassen (5-12) at the top of the list, simply claiming the record for a sailor.
KINGS CHRONATION MOMENT
Alana King has had an incredible 12 months in international cricket, and you get the sense that her best is yet to come after the young spinner plucked a screamer from her own bowling that left commentators in disbelief.
King took 2-16 from her four overs, but the highlight came just four balls after the drinking break when Nida Dar hit a drive back across the floor that ended in King’s outstretched right hand.
It was not a simple reflex action, she also had to take a few steps to the right and then dive to get her hand to the ball, while teammates immediately ran over to congratulate her.
I think she surprised herself because there was some momentum to it, Mel Jones said in commentary.
That’s not a fluke. That’s skill.
PERRYS TIME TO SHINE
Everyone expected to see Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney open in the chase, but the latter was nowhere to be seen.
It was later revealed that she was dealing with a minor blemish after her blistering century in the third ODI, and the decision to drop her the order allowed Ellyse Perry to open as she tries to secure her place in the team for the Capture the world. Cup.
The veteran all-rounder was excellent with the ball, knocking down both openers and finishing 2-3 from her two overs, and she was equally impressive with the bat as she brought forward her half-century of 36 deliveries to take Australia to a seven-game win wickets.
Perry (57 not out) may remain on top for Thursday’s second game, which made headlines after star Ashleigh Gardner called out Cricket Australia for holding a game on a day that has brought pain and grief to First Nations people.
Clearly undistracted by the events of the past few days, Gardner went on an unbeaten 30 from 19 deliveries as Australia won with 38 balls to spare.
Hurricanes v Sixers: Match Highlights | 03:47
TEAMS
Australia XI: Beth Mooney (WK), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali (WK), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Nasem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwar, Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar
BLOG
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/australia-vs-pakistan-live-cricket-scores-first-t20-at-north-sydney-oval-stream-updates-how-to-watch-teams-blog/news-story/c4531ee6cb3a89664830ee7cc17588cb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia beat Pakistan in first T20 at North Sydney Oval, highlights, report, video, scores, stats, Megan Schutt
- Kylie Jenners lion-headed outfit stuns at Schiaparelli show
- How Technology is Taking Frictionless Retail to New Levels | Retail Innovation
- Hear DeSantis defend the rejection of the AP African American studies course
- British Prime Minister Orders Party Chairman Tax Investigation | political news
- Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Scores BIGGEST Bollywood Movie Advance Ever; Summit War
- Republican senators seek answers on SEC proposals on stock market
- Donald Trump wins golf tournament despite being 600 miles away
- Google CEO defends layoff process at City Hall on Monday
- Humphrey Bogarts’ Hollywood image changed after role
- Baylor sends reigning champion Kansas to its third straight loss
- At Paris Fashion Week, menswear was sultry and playful