Australia beat Pakistan in first T20 at North Sydney Oval, highlights, report, video, scores, stats, Megan Schutt

Alana King bagged one of the greatest catches of all time, but it was Megan Schutt who bowled Australia to victory in the first T20 against Pakistan with a stunning spell that saw her almost go to the top of the record list.

Bowling with a point to prove after they were both overlooked for the ICC T20 Team of the Year, it was Schutt who ripped through Pakistan’s middle order to limit attendance to just 118 at North Sydney Oval.

Playing on the ground where she and the Strikers won the WBBL title last year, the swing bowler finished with the incredible 5-15 figures to claim the third best numbers by an Australian woman in T20 cricket.

The party started when she knocked out skipper Bismah Maroof and star hitter Sadaf Shamas in the sixth over before sending off the dangerous Omaima Sohail who looked good at 30.

Schutt returned at death, where she took two more wickets, but missed displacing Molly Strano (5-10) and Jess Jonassen (5-12) at the top of the list, simply claiming the record for a sailor.

KINGS CHRONATION MOMENT

Alana King has had an incredible 12 months in international cricket, and you get the sense that her best is yet to come after the young spinner plucked a screamer from her own bowling that left commentators in disbelief.

King took 2-16 from her four overs, but the highlight came just four balls after the drinking break when Nida Dar hit a drive back across the floor that ended in King’s outstretched right hand.

It was not a simple reflex action, she also had to take a few steps to the right and then dive to get her hand to the ball, while teammates immediately ran over to congratulate her.

I think she surprised herself because there was some momentum to it, Mel Jones said in commentary.

That’s not a fluke. That’s skill.

PERRYS TIME TO SHINE

Everyone expected to see Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney open in the chase, but the latter was nowhere to be seen.

It was later revealed that she was dealing with a minor blemish after her blistering century in the third ODI, and the decision to drop her the order allowed Ellyse Perry to open as she tries to secure her place in the team for the Capture the world. Cup.

The veteran all-rounder was excellent with the ball, knocking down both openers and finishing 2-3 from her two overs, and she was equally impressive with the bat as she brought forward her half-century of 36 deliveries to take Australia to a seven-game win wickets.

Perry (57 not out) may remain on top for Thursday’s second game, which made headlines after star Ashleigh Gardner called out Cricket Australia for holding a game on a day that has brought pain and grief to First Nations people.

Clearly undistracted by the events of the past few days, Gardner went on an unbeaten 30 from 19 deliveries as Australia won with 38 balls to spare.

TEAMS

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (WK), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali (WK), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Nasem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman ​​Anwar, Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar

BLOG

