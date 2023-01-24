Syracuse football expected to hire former Nebraska assistant, NFL veteran to coach DBs (report)





Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse football team is expected to hire Travis Fisher, a former Nebraska assistant coach with nearly a decade of NFL experience, to coach its defensive backs next season, according to a report by ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. Thamel reported through anonymous sources that Fisher has agreed to take the position. At Syracuse, he will take over a unit that has been one of the most productive teams in recent years and regularly sends players to the NFL. The Orange lost safety coach Nick Monroe to Minnesota this offseason, while cornerbacks coach Chip West was reported as a Wake Forest target. In addition to helping mentor SU’s secondary, Monroe was known for his ability to recruit Florida. Fisher should have connections in the same area. He is from Tallahassee, played for Central Florida and started coaching at UCF under Scott Frost. In addition to nearly a decade as a college assistant, ranging from quality control assistant to defensive backs coach, Fisher also played nine seasons in the NFL, recording nine interceptions and 341 tackles. Fisher coached with Nebraska last season on Frost’s staff, who was fired after opening the year 1-2. The Cornhuskers finished 4-8. The biggest problems came on the offensive side of the ball, not the defense. Nebraska ranked a respectable 44th in the nation in defensive pass efficiency. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is being forced to rebuild his staff after the Orange’s first bowl appearance since 2018 made his coaches attractive candidates for other schools. In addition to the secondary coaches, Syracuse will replace defensive coordinator Tony White, offensive coordinator Robert Anae and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. It is also expected to lose cornerbacks coach Chip West. The Orange replaced White with Rocky Long. Anae was replaced by quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, though SU will still need to find a coach to lead the tight ends. Schmidt was replaced by former Tulsa coach Steve Farmer. Contact Chris Carlson anytime: Email | Twitter | 315-382-7932

