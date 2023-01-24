Sports
American tennis player Ben Shelton juggles Australian Open and returns to college
Ben Shelton isn’t exaggerating when he admits he’s more than just a little busy right now.
The 20-year-old is through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in Melbourne Park this week, his second major-draw appearance.
A place in the last four is a realistic prospect, even if his opponent, compatriot Tommy Paul, also enjoys a breakaway tournament.
But the Australian Open is not the only assignment on Shelton’s schedule: he will also return to university in the United States next week.
“There’s definitely a lot on my plate,” said Shelton, after beating compatriot JJ Wolf in five sets in the fourth round.
“I’m playing my first grand slam [tournament] outside the United States, start school this week. It’s been a lot. But so far I’m really enjoying myself.”
Shelton is a student at the University of Florida, which he represented when he won the US singles title last year.
He studies part-time, which allows him to concentrate as much as possible on his burgeoning professional tennis career.
“I take classes at a somewhat slower pace than when I was in school full-time,” Shelton said.
“I don’t have too much work pressure. It’s very manageable while I’m playing tennis. So far in January I haven’t had any problems or conflicts.
“I really want to get my degree. It’s something that’s important to me. It’s something I’m going to stick to and continue to do.”
Shelton will enjoy a major jump in the world rankings from his current ATP ranking of 89 whether or not he loses in the quarterfinals in Melbourne.
A rise in the rankings will open more doors for entry into main draws at tournaments without having to go through the qualifying stages.
Shelton joked that during the season he might have to juggle exams with his gaming duties.
“It gets interesting when my exam dates can conflict with some of my competitions,” he said.
A few assignments here and there. Pretty easy stuff.’
‘No expectations’
Shelton, whose father Bryan was a tour professional in the 1980s and 1990s, had never traveled outside the US until he made the trip to Australia for the season-opening major.
Last year’s US Open was his first Grand Slam appearance, losing in the first round.
He started the 2022 season ranked 573 before making steady progress towards the highest ranking he now holds.
Shelton was under no illusions about the challenge of playing outside the US for the first time.
“I got on the plane with no expectations,” he said.
“I know it’s very difficult to adapt to Australia from the United States just because of the jet lag, the time change and all that.
“It was my first time, I’ve never been outside the United States, I knew it was going to be a struggle.
“So I think maybe it helped me a little bit, not having that expectation or feeling like I have to perform, but just being able to go out there, be myself and play freely.
“I think that contributed a lot to my success.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-24/australian-open-tennis-ben-shelton-united-states-university/101887178
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American tennis player Ben Shelton juggles Australian Open and returns to college
- Trkiye appears to be closing the door on support for Sweden’s NATO bid after protest at embassy
- US defense industry unprepared for fight with China, report says
- Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma kills himself
- Alphabet, parent company of Amazon, Microsoft and Google, tops growing list of layoffs
- Kylie Jenner Sparks Reactions Wearing Fake Lion Head Dress for Schiaparelli
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan smashes Bollywood Day 1 ticket sales record. Will he top Baahubali 2, KGF 2?
- Syracuse football expected to hire former Nebraska assistant, NFL veteran to coach DBs (report)
- Donald Trump claimed he didn’t know who ‘Silk’ was at Diamond’s funeral
- US stays clear of BBC controversy over PM Modi; leaves India-Pak talks on bilateral track | world news
- EU gas price caps risk stifling market liquidity, regulators warn
- Russian President Putin’s Kremlin targets LGBT community in new crackdown – BBC News