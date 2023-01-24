American tennis player Ben Shelton juggles Australian Open and returns to college

Ben Shelton isn’t exaggerating when he admits he’s more than just a little busy right now.

The 20-year-old is through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in Melbourne Park this week, his second major-draw appearance.

A place in the last four is a realistic prospect, even if his opponent, compatriot Tommy Paul, also enjoys a breakaway tournament.

But the Australian Open is not the only assignment on Shelton’s schedule: he will also return to university in the United States next week.

“There’s definitely a lot on my plate,” said Shelton, after beating compatriot JJ Wolf in five sets in the fourth round.

“I’m playing my first grand slam [tournament] outside the United States, start school this week. It’s been a lot. But so far I’m really enjoying myself.”

Ben Shelton (left) has had a great student season in the US. ( Getty Images/NCAA Photos: Steve Woltmann )

Shelton is a student at the University of Florida, which he represented when he won the US singles title last year.

He studies part-time, which allows him to concentrate as much as possible on his burgeoning professional tennis career.

“I take classes at a somewhat slower pace than when I was in school full-time,” Shelton said.

“I don’t have too much work pressure. It’s very manageable while I’m playing tennis. So far in January I haven’t had any problems or conflicts.

“I really want to get my degree. It’s something that’s important to me. It’s something I’m going to stick to and continue to do.”

Shelton will enjoy a major jump in the world rankings from his current ATP ranking of 89 whether or not he loses in the quarterfinals in Melbourne.

A rise in the rankings will open more doors for entry into main draws at tournaments without having to go through the qualifying stages.

Shelton joked that during the season he might have to juggle exams with his gaming duties.

“It gets interesting when my exam dates can conflict with some of my competitions,” he said.

A few assignments here and there. Pretty easy stuff.’

‘No expectations’

Shelton, whose father Bryan was a tour professional in the 1980s and 1990s, had never traveled outside the US until he made the trip to Australia for the season-opening major.

Last year’s US Open was his first Grand Slam appearance, losing in the first round.

He started the 2022 season ranked 573 before making steady progress towards the highest ranking he now holds.

Ben Shelton had fun on court during his first appearance at the Australian Open. ( Getty Images: Darrian Traynor )

Shelton was under no illusions about the challenge of playing outside the US for the first time.

“I got on the plane with no expectations,” he said.

“I know it’s very difficult to adapt to Australia from the United States just because of the jet lag, the time change and all that.

“It was my first time, I’ve never been outside the United States, I knew it was going to be a struggle.

“So I think maybe it helped me a little bit, not having that expectation or feeling like I have to perform, but just being able to go out there, be myself and play freely.

“I think that contributed a lot to my success.”