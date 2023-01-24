Pacific Games technical delegates visit Honiara





Ms Jenkins, who is also FIBA’s executive director, said the visit was mainly to oversee basketball competition preparations for this year’s Games.

Two Pacific Games technical delegates have visited Honiara so far this month. Amanda Jenkins, the technical delegate (TD) for basketball visited the country last week, while Graeme Ireland, the TD for table tennis, landed in the country yesterday. Both TDs are important to the preparations and successful execution of their respective sporting events at this year’s Sol2023 Pacific Games. Their duties include reviewing and granting approvals for sports venues and facilities, sports equipment, field of play, sports officials – making sure everything meets Pacific Games standards and requirements. A large portion of technical delegate visits include meetings with all functional areas of the GOC (Games Organizing Committee), ministries, sports institutes and sports federations in the Solomon Islands. In the past year, GOC has hosted and hosted the Technical Delegates for Taekwondo and Weightlifting. Ms Jenkins, who is also FIBA’s executive director, said the visit was mainly to oversee basketball competition preparations for this year’s Games. “The purpose of the visit is really to get a better understanding of the preparations and how the events at the Games will take place and to make sure our athletes are taken care of and we are delivering the best events possible,” she said. While in Honiara, Jenkins briefly visited the proposed venues for basketball and 3×3 leagues, including; Friendship Hall Multipurpose Sports Complex, HCC Sports Precincts and the SIFF Academy at KGVI. Jenkins was impressed with the preparations and said she is indeed excited about this year’s Pacific Games basketball competitions, adding that she expects very high level basketball from all 16 qualifying teams for both men and women. The men’s qualifying teams include; Guam, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Fiji and Samoa. The women’s qualifying teams include; Guam, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, New Caledonia and Tahiti. Source: Sol2023 Media

