Collins late bucket lifts Hokies past Duke, 78-75





SWARTSBURGVirginia Tech made a big breakthrough Monday night M. J. Collins hit a jumper with 13 seconds left to lift the Hokies to a 78-75 victory. Give Basile accelerated the Hokies in scoring with a 24-point performance. Basile’s goal-scoring performance was the third highest-scoring effort by the Wright State transfer in his time at Blacksburg. He supplemented his offensive output with eight rebounds. Duke started well, opening the game with a 7-0 run, before foul trouble weighed on the momentum. The Blue Devils found themselves on six team fouls after 11 minutes in the first half. The defense duo of Hunter Kattoor and Sean Pedulla returned to previous form, recording 31 points in Cattoor’s third game since returning from injury. Cattoor responded to Duke’s hot start with 12 points in the space of 14 minutes of play, scoring much more than his 15-point tally early on. He secured a 36–27 lead for the Hokies at 7:01 into the first half, splashing his fourth three-pointer in the process. He finished the evening as the only player to run on floor for all 40 minutes, going 5-of-10 from outside the arc. Sean Pedullas 39 minutes were a close second, himself scoring 16 points in a 3-of-5 night from 3-point country. He also had five assists to his credit. The Hokies’ offensive success came with a lot of fighting back from the visiting Blue Devils. Duke came out of the tunnel with a 7-0 start from halftime and quickly trimmed a nine-point lead for Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils just took better care of the ball early in the game as Virginia Tech finished the night with 11 turnovers to Duke’s 7. Duke finished the game with three personal fouls as starters Mark Mitchell, Ryan Young and Kyle Filipowski filled the foul column early. Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski led all players on floor with 29 points on the night. Dariq Whitehead and Tyrese Proctor each added 10 points to Filipowski’s performance. These scoring efforts gave Duke a tie with just 38 seconds remaining, but with Whitehead exiting the game just before with an apparent left ankle injury, the wheels quickly fell off. Both teams were below par from the free throw line, as Duke went 8-for-12 and Virginia Tech went 12-for-19. Justin Mutts’ 1-for-5 day of the charity streak was the most notable. Junior forward Lyn Kidd earned his fifth start of the season. He put in a productive 20 minutes of work, avoiding foul trouble in a four-point, four-rebound display. The most memorable performance of the night came from Virginia Tech’s freshman guard M. J. Collins who scored the game-winning field goal with 12 seconds remaining. Cattoor stole Duke’s income in the last seconds to seal the win. Virginia Tech looks to continue their success as they prepare for the Syracuse Orange at home on Saturday, January 28 at Cassell Coliseum. Game notes The Hokies made more than half of their attempts from three-point range, getting down 10 of 19 shots.

Virginia Tech totaled 16 assists in the game.

Give Basile led the Hokies with 24 points.

Virginia Tech got a team-high eight rebounds Give Basile .

