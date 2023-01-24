Cricket betting tips and fantasy cricket match predictions: Big Bash League 2022-23





Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers ©BBL The Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 54 of the 2022-23 Big Bash League will be played in Australia. LIVE SCORES – Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, match 54 Top Tournament Stats – Big Bash League 2022-23 Topkeeper (runs scored) Top Bowler (Wickets Taken) Most Sixes Points table Melbourne Renegades are ranked 3rd in the 2022-23 Big Bash League points table with 6 wins and 6 losses from their 12 league games. The team has 12 points. Aaron Finch is the top scorer for Melbourne Renegades with 257 runs at a batting frequency of 112. He has hit 6 sixes and 23 fours. Sam Harper also made 230 runs with a strike rate of 157. Thomas Stewart Rogers has been the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades, picking up 19 wickets while bowling at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 8.59. Adelaide Strikers are ranked 6th in the 2022-23 Big Bash League points table with 5 wins and 8 losses from their 13 league games. The team has 10 points. Matthew Short is the Adelaide Strikers top scorer with 418 runs at a strike rate of 146. He has hit 15 sixes and 39 fours. Chris Lynn also made 416 runs with a strike rate of 141. Henry Thornton has been the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers, picking up 16 wickets while bowling at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 8.48. teams Adelaide attackers – Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti Melbourne renegades – Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Martin Guptill Cricket betting tips and match predictions* – PrePlay Who wins the coin toss? – Adelaide attackers Who will win? – Adelaide attackers Top fitting (Runs Scored) – Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers), Aaron Finch (Melbourne Renegades) Top Bowler (Wickets Taken) – Henry Thornton (Adelaide Strikers), Thomas Stewart Rogers (Melbourne Renegades) Most Sixes – Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers), Aaron Finch (Melbourne Renegades) Player of the match —Matthew Kort Team scores as first batter – Adelaide Strikers 180+, Melbourne Renegades 160+ Match Handicap Adelaide attackers Live Cricket Streaming Big Bash League 2022-23: The Live Cricket Streaming Page That Lets You Watch Live Cricket And Cricket World TV – Geographical Restrictions Apply *Note: These predictions are subject to change closer to the start of the match once the final starting teams are announced and we will be using ‘In-Play’ features, so stay tuned. © Cricket World 2023

