The scoop – Monday, January 23, 2023

Eastern (D-III-PA): Eastern University hired Eric Clark as special teams coordinator/corners coach. Clark was the head coach at Northeast HS (PA) for the past three seasons before stepping down in December.

Carthage (D-III – WI): Carthage College is seeking an offensive analyst for their football program. This position will receive a stipend of $8,000 payable over 10 months, occasional meals, tuition waiver, and access to affordable housing options. They will be responsible for helping the offensive side off the ball with breakdowns, practice scheduling, scout teams, and other various duties assigned by the head coach and offensive coordinator. Looking for the best available position fit. In addition to offensive responsibilities, the position will work with the Recruiting Coordinator to handle the setup of official and unofficial visits on campus. They will be responsible for assisting all coaches in entering and reviewing recruits, as well as generating social media images as directed. Applicants must be proficient in Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, Publisher, Visio and Outlook) and Photoshop. Preference will be given to candidates with graphic design experience and background. All interested parties may contact head football coach Dustin Hass at [email protected]

Wayne State (D-II – MI): A freshman head coach who led his program to a league title one of the top goals for the head coaching job at Wayne State.

Texas: Steve Sarkisian is reportedly poised to take a major off-field role with one of Texas’ top high school football coaches.

Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington University Football is accepting resumes for an on-campus recruiting coordinator to assist with recruiting and operations. This person will assist the recruitment coordinator with recruitment visits and recruitment organization. This position pays approximately $1,500 per month and is expected to work several nights and weekends, primarily in conjunction with recruitment visits. Housing, meals and benefits are not included. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to [email protected]

Hamilton (D-III – NY): Hamilton College is seeking a Quarterback Coach with potential Coordinator responsibilities. Interested candidates should apply through this link. No phone calls or emails, please.

Central Arkansas (FCS): The University of Central Arkansas is seeking candidates for multiple roles: Offensive, Defensive, and Special Team Quality Control and Video Coordinator. Interested candidates should email their CV and references to [email protected] All positions are currently volunteer positions.

State in the Midwest (D-II – TX): Shawn Byrnes has accepted the offensive line job as a staff. Byrnes had previous stops at Ottawa University (NAIA – AZ) and Northern Colorado (FCS), where he also worked with the offensive lines.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Clyde Logan leaves Southwestern College (JC – CA) staff to accept a position on the Western New Mexico staff as defensive backs coach/special teams coordinator.

Ellsworth CC (JC – KS): Aneus Ruiz has joined the staff as offensive line coach. He previously held the same position at Mississippi Delta CC (JC).

Stephen F. Austin (FCS – TX): Brandon Archie has accepted a staff position as an offensive assistant.

Oklahoma: James Skalski, Brent Venables’ proverbial coach-on-the-field for what appears to be nine seasons at Clemson, has joined the coaching staff.

LA Chargers: Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson will apply for the vacant offensive coordinator job tomorrow, Ian Rapoport tweeted.

East Central (D-II – OK): Jeremy Smith attends East Central University as Special Teams Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach.

Baltimore Ravens: Browns receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea is applying for the offensive coordinator position today, Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Denver Broncos: Ian Rapoport tweets that the Broncos have completed their first round of interviews and hope to finalize a schedule for their second round in the coming days.

Penn State: Virginia associate head coach/curator Marques Hagans has joined James Franklin’s staff.

North Carolina: Mack Brown is hiring a FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year award winner to coach his corner kicks, sources tell FootballScoop.

State of Kennesaw (FCS-GA): Veteran FBS and Power Five assistant Chris Klenakis is a top target for the offensive coordinator job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Penn (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Will Margraff, the son of former Johns Hopkins coach, Jim Margraff, will be joining the staff as defensive quality control coach at UPenn.

Southern Utah (FCS): As per source, the staff in Southern Utah has been supplemented and consists of; Tye Hiatt (OC), Ryan Payne (OL), Chima Chindah (CBs), Garrett Casteel (Defensive Analyst/Assistant DBs), Nate Laulua (Defensive GA), Zach Strand (ST Assistant), and Tim Arnold (Offensive Assistant).

Michigan: Why is Jim Harbaugh proudly displaying an Ohio State book in his office? Well, quick, funny story…

CalPoly (FCS): By source, co-defensive coordinator Will Plemons, has added the title of assistant head coach under new head coach, Paul Wulff, and Plemons will continue to coordinate defense (along with fellow co-coordinator Cody Von Appen).

Grand Valley (D-II – MI): GVSU has announced Scott Wooster as the new head coach.

North Carolina: Indiana safety coach Jason Jones is leaving to become the coach of the Tar Heels corners, tweets Matt Zenitz.

Grambling Status (FCS – LA): A former FootballScoop wide receivers coach of the year will join Hue Jackson’s staff.

VMI (FCS): Sources share that Danny Rocco and VMI are about to hire a Virginia Tech employee.

Coach Prime & Ed Reed: In Reed’s final team meeting at Bethune-Cookman, Coach Prime appears.

Duke: Mike Elko is about to lose and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.

