Sports
The scoop – Monday, January 23, 2023
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429
Eastern (D-III-PA): Eastern University hired Eric Clark as special teams coordinator/corners coach. Clark was the head coach at Northeast HS (PA) for the past three seasons before stepping down in December.
Carthage (D-III – WI): Carthage College is seeking an offensive analyst for their football program. This position will receive a stipend of $8,000 payable over 10 months, occasional meals, tuition waiver, and access to affordable housing options. They will be responsible for helping the offensive side off the ball with breakdowns, practice scheduling, scout teams, and other various duties assigned by the head coach and offensive coordinator. Looking for the best available position fit. In addition to offensive responsibilities, the position will work with the Recruiting Coordinator to handle the setup of official and unofficial visits on campus. They will be responsible for assisting all coaches in entering and reviewing recruits, as well as generating social media images as directed. Applicants must be proficient in Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, Publisher, Visio and Outlook) and Photoshop. Preference will be given to candidates with graphic design experience and background. All interested parties may contact head football coach Dustin Hass at [email protected]
Wayne State (D-II – MI): A freshman head coach who led his program to a league title one of the top goals for the head coaching job at Wayne State.
Texas: Steve Sarkisian is reportedly poised to take a major off-field role with one of Texas’ top high school football coaches.
Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington University Football is accepting resumes for an on-campus recruiting coordinator to assist with recruiting and operations. This person will assist the recruitment coordinator with recruitment visits and recruitment organization. This position pays approximately $1,500 per month and is expected to work several nights and weekends, primarily in conjunction with recruitment visits. Housing, meals and benefits are not included. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to [email protected]
Hamilton (D-III – NY): Hamilton College is seeking a Quarterback Coach with potential Coordinator responsibilities. Interested candidates should apply through this link. No phone calls or emails, please.
Central Arkansas (FCS): The University of Central Arkansas is seeking candidates for multiple roles: Offensive, Defensive, and Special Team Quality Control and Video Coordinator. Interested candidates should email their CV and references to [email protected] All positions are currently volunteer positions.
State in the Midwest (D-II – TX): Shawn Byrnes has accepted the offensive line job as a staff. Byrnes had previous stops at Ottawa University (NAIA – AZ) and Northern Colorado (FCS), where he also worked with the offensive lines.
Western New Mexico (D-II): Clyde Logan leaves Southwestern College (JC – CA) staff to accept a position on the Western New Mexico staff as defensive backs coach/special teams coordinator.
Ellsworth CC (JC – KS): Aneus Ruiz has joined the staff as offensive line coach. He previously held the same position at Mississippi Delta CC (JC).
Stephen F. Austin (FCS – TX): Brandon Archie has accepted a staff position as an offensive assistant.
Oklahoma: James Skalski, Brent Venables’ proverbial coach-on-the-field for what appears to be nine seasons at Clemson, has joined the coaching staff.
LA Chargers: Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson will apply for the vacant offensive coordinator job tomorrow, Ian Rapoport tweeted.
East Central (D-II – OK): Jeremy Smith attends East Central University as Special Teams Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach.
Baltimore Ravens: Browns receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea is applying for the offensive coordinator position today, Tom Pelissero tweeted.
Denver Broncos: Ian Rapoport tweets that the Broncos have completed their first round of interviews and hope to finalize a schedule for their second round in the coming days.
Penn State: Virginia associate head coach/curator Marques Hagans has joined James Franklin’s staff.
North Carolina: Mack Brown is hiring a FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year award winner to coach his corner kicks, sources tell FootballScoop.
State of Kennesaw (FCS-GA): Veteran FBS and Power Five assistant Chris Klenakis is a top target for the offensive coordinator job, sources tell FootballScoop.
Penn (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Will Margraff, the son of former Johns Hopkins coach, Jim Margraff, will be joining the staff as defensive quality control coach at UPenn.
Southern Utah (FCS): As per source, the staff in Southern Utah has been supplemented and consists of; Tye Hiatt (OC), Ryan Payne (OL), Chima Chindah (CBs), Garrett Casteel (Defensive Analyst/Assistant DBs), Nate Laulua (Defensive GA), Zach Strand (ST Assistant), and Tim Arnold (Offensive Assistant).
Michigan: Why is Jim Harbaugh proudly displaying an Ohio State book in his office? Well, quick, funny story…
CalPoly (FCS): By source, co-defensive coordinator Will Plemons, has added the title of assistant head coach under new head coach, Paul Wulff, and Plemons will continue to coordinate defense (along with fellow co-coordinator Cody Von Appen).
For more information about The WIN.Awakening, please contact Coach Ken Karcher at [email protected]
Grand Valley (D-II – MI): GVSU has announced Scott Wooster as the new head coach.
North Carolina: Indiana safety coach Jason Jones is leaving to become the coach of the Tar Heels corners, tweets Matt Zenitz.
Grambling Status (FCS – LA): A former FootballScoop wide receivers coach of the year will join Hue Jackson’s staff.
VMI (FCS): Sources share that Danny Rocco and VMI are about to hire a Virginia Tech employee.
Coach Prime & Ed Reed: In Reed’s final team meeting at Bethune-Cookman, Coach Prime appears.
Duke: Mike Elko is about to lose and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.
FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout tracker
Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona state | Maroon | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coast Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent state | Freedom | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texan state | tulsa | UAB | USF | Wisconsin
NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page
Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Also, click on any of the images below to find the scoop from a previous day.
|
Sources
2/ https://footballscoop.com/thescoop/the-scoop-monday-january-23-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The scoop – Monday, January 23, 2023
- Fashion, Sex and Drag: The Queer Legacy of Vivienne Westwood
- Development of the year: Call for applications for the 2023 competition
- Dharmendra Pradhan’s own developed ‘BharOS’ tested
- Erdogan tells Sweden not to expect support for NATO bid
- An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck 162 km northwest of Tupelo, Indonesia
- Foreign comedies Hollywood won’t stop trying to remake
- Cricket betting tips and fantasy cricket match predictions: Big Bash League 2022-23
- Fired Google employee says he can’t say goodbye to colleagues and feels caught off guard by random selection
- Federal government forms separate JIT to investigate attack on Imran Khan
- PM Modi came, he smiled, CM Eknath Shinde conquered
- Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars praise PM for naming Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra winners