Underclassmen’s success spurs Michigan tennis to win over Brown





The No. 5 Michigan men's tennis team won handily against Brown thanks to underclassmen success in both doubles and singles competitions. Freshman Nicholas Steiglehner and sophomore Will Cooksey made up the No. 3 doubles pair, and their consistent dominance led to a 6-2, giving the Wolverines the double point claim. Both Steiglehner and Cooksey showed impressive technique, beating the Bears at the net and in far field. The pair's stamina also shone in their win as they conceded just two games against Brown. Their 6-2 victory moved Michigan closer to the double mark. Steiglehner's success in his doubles carried over into his No. 6 singles match, where he beat his opponent in straight sets to win 6–0 and 6–1. Throughout his match, he maintained the stamina he showed in his doubles victory, with long, dominant rallies defining his victory. I had a lot of energy and I felt really confident going into (in singles) next (doubles), Steiglehner said. I felt like that energy continued in singles. (I felt) really good starting singles. Freshman Bjorn Swenson also saw success in his No. 5 singles match. He won both sets 6-3 and used tactical strategies throughout his match. Leading 3-1 in the first set, Swenson had to fend off his opponent's attempted comeback, but relied on his depth skills to emerge victorious. His lead ebbed away at the start of the second set, where he fell behind 2-1 early on. However, the setback had little effect on his overall performance, as his mindset revolved around maintaining the energy he had hoped to start with. I wanted to get off to a good start and put in a lot of energy to show my opponent I was there to play and compete, Swenson said. The underclassmen's early success in both doubles and singles translated into team-wide success as the Wolverines wrapped up their 4–0 victory. Our goal for today (was) that everyone (gets) a chance to play, said Michigan coach Adam Steinberg. Everyone can prove themselves (and) they have worked so hard (in) practice (so they get) a chance. By being given that opportunity, the underclassmen find room for development within the program. Their potential points to opportunities for lasting success. Our team's greatest strength is the depth of our team, Steinberg said. It's the deepest team I've ever coached in all my years, and I can say that unequivocally. If that depth comes from freshman talent, Michigan's future appears to be in good hands.

