Australian Open: Karen Khachanov to semifinals after giving up Sebastian Korda

For a full set, Karen Khachanov’s Australian Open quarterfinal against Sebastian Korda on Tuesday was as tight as it gets. That is, until Khachanov unleashed a down-the-line backhand to earn a 17-shot run and steal a tiebreak.

Khachanov raised his right index finger to his ear and told the Rod Laver Arena crowd to give him some support, then wag that finger in a No. 1! gesture. Not long after, at the start of the second set, Korda, a 22-year-old American whose father Petr was the 1998 Australian champion, felt pain in his right wrist when he mishit a forehand service return. He called a trainer to examine and record it.

And it was all over early in the third, as Korda retired from playing trailing 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-0, allowing Khachanov to reach his first semi-final at Melbourne Park and his second straight trip to the last four. at a Grand Slam tournament, following his run at the US Open last September.

Soon, Khachanov did a winner’s interview on court and told the spectators to applaud his injured opponent, as Korda walked to the locker room, a red kit bag over his left shoulder and a sullen look on his face.

I’ve reinvented myself, I’d say. I’ve always believed in myself, but there are always ups and downs, said Khachanov, a 26-year-old Russian who is number 8 in Australia. And sometimes when you have this great result it just shows you what you are capable of and you start to believe in it more and more.

Korda’s pulse first bothered him at a tune-up tournament in Adelaide earlier this month, but he said things seemed to be going well for the past two weeks until Tuesday.

I kind of felt that spot that I felt before, Korda said. Some forehands, I couldn’t even hold the racket. Playing volleyball was almost impossible for me. So it was a bit difficult.

Earlier Tuesday, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached her first semifinal at Melbourne Park, defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in a match delayed about 20 minutes into the first set as the retractable roof of the main stadium was closed. due to rain.

Rybakina, who hit 11 aces to bring her tournament total to 35, will play either Jessica Pegula or Victoria Azarenka next.

I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it’s helping me now this time, here in Australia, and I know what to expect, said No. 22 seed Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018 as it offered to fund money her tennis career. Sure, it’s just easier in this case.

Khachanov will face No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece or unseeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic for a place in the men’s final. Tsitsipas and Lehecka were scheduled to play their quarterfinals on Tuesday evening.

Seeded 29th, Korda upset 2021 US Open champion and two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the third round, then moved past No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz in five sets in the fourth round.

The younger Korda was one of three American men in their 20s to reach the quarterfinals this time, the most for the country at the Australian Open since 2000. The other two, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, will meet for a spot in the semifinals on Wednesday.

None of the three had ever reached the last eight of a major tournament.

There is a lot of positive. I mean, way more positives than even negatives. Today was tough, but hopefully it’s nothing serious and I can make sure I don’t have it in the future, Korda said, referring to his wrist. I will continue with my head held high and keep working.