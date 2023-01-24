Gymnastics posts highest season score in victory over UW Stout, Yale





CHAPEL HILL, NC The University of North Carolina gymnastics program posted its best scores of the season on bars and beam, as well as the season’s highest team score, en route to a pair of wins over UW Stout and Yale on Monday night at Carmichael Arena. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils, 196,250-191,550, and led the Bulldogs, 196,250-194,250, as they improved to 4-2 this season. Carolina claimed the game’s top three on vault, bars and floor during the win and had the top two points on beam. Juliet Kenner was crowned all-around champion with a score of 39.175, her second title of the season. Rotation one vault

Start the encounter on jump, So Forbes and Forget about Dekanoidze recorded scores of 9,825 to lead the way to the Tar Heels. Cory Shinohara (9.775), Kenner (9.725) and Kate Greene (9,650) also contributed to UNC’s team score of 48,800. Rotation Two Bars

Carolina didn’t need to count lower than 9.825 for a team score of 49.350 on bars, the event’s best cumulative result of the season. Dekanoidze again impressed with a 9.975 for the second meeting in a row, tying her own school record set on January 9. freshman Gwen Fink threw down a career-high 9.875, a significant improvement over her scores of 9.750 from the past two encounters. Elizabeth Culton (9,850) and Jamie Scheder (9,825) set new season highs as Knower and Isabelle Schaefer both notched marks of 9,825. Rotation Three Rays

Culton proved why she got a 2021 All-American on beam and led the way with a meet-high 9.900 for a new season high. Fink continued her stellar performance by producing another career-best 9.850, erasing her previous mark of 9.700 from the season opener. For the first time since sustaining a seasonal injury on January 7, 2022, Hallie Thompson was back in top form with a 9.825. Hannah took and Knower both scored 9,775 for UNC’s team score of 49,125, the first over 49,000 this season at the event. Rotation Four Floor

Carolina finished the night with a 49,000 on floor after Forbes tied her career best with a meet-high 9,875. She was closely followed by Knower with 9.850 and Culton with 9.800, while Shinohara posted a 9.750 and tied Greene with her season high of 9.725. Next one

The Tar Heels are back at Carmichael Arena on Saturday, January 28 to host George Washington in an East Atlantic Gymnastics League showdown at 4 p.m. ET. Admission is free and open to the public. Keep up to date with Carolina Gymnastics by following the Tar Heels Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

