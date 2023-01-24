



A statute that allows food manufacturers to incorporate cricket powder in flour-based products goes into effect on Tuesday in the European Union. The decision follows a review launched three years ago by the European Food Safety Authority regarding the use of partially defatted house cricket powder; the agency found that mass market consumption of the material is safe under the proposed conditions of use. Cricket powder will now be allowed in a number of food products, such as multigrain bread, crackers, granola bars, cookies, beer-type drinks, chocolates, sauces, whey powder, soups and other products intended for the general population, according to the new regulation. Cricket One, a company that claims that the insects are nutritionally more efficient and serve as a more reliable source of alternative protein than livestock, filed the original application. The regulation also referred to limited published evidence on food allergies related to insects in general and related ones Acheta domestica, the species of house cricket in question, to several anaphylaxis events. The European Food Safety Authority concluded that the consumption of this novel food may cause sensitization to insect proteins and recommended further research. As the evidence linking cricket powder to allergic reactions is inconclusive, the European Commission has decided that no specific labeling requirements should be included in the EU list of authorized novel foods under the regulation. The New York Allergy and Sinus Centers have that anyway found it that several allergic reactions to crickets have been reported in the past two years. Individuals who are allergic to shellfish such as shrimp, crabs, and lobsters may develop an allergy to crickets because the species shares many of the same proteins. While crickets are considered safe and healthy to eat, they pose a serious threat to those who are allergic, the group said. If ingested, crickets can cause anaphylaxis and other serious reactions. Proposals for increased consumption of crickets and other insects arise as many policymakers raise concerns about the impact of meat production on climate change. Amanda Little, a professor at Vanderbilt University, argued that the acceptance of insect consumption in the EU would not lead to bugs in your burgers and mealworms in your macaroni, but that they would become a raw material for other sources of protein. The World Economic Forum has repeatedly raised the possibility of finding alternative food sources to reduce carbon emissions. Insects are a credible and efficient alternative protein source that requires fewer resources than conventional breeding, one said article from the organization. Studies suggest that insects, especially mealworms, require much less land for the same amount of protein produced than other sources of animal protein. A study on crickets suggests that they are twice as efficient at converting feed into meat as chicken. Another article of the World Economic Forum claimed that demand for protein will exceed our ability to buy it by 2050, even though similar claims by environmentalists have been repeatedly refuted in recent decades. To survive in the long run, we will need to increase our food production while reducing our carbon emissions, the group said. The answer requires real innovation about food production and how we think about food.

