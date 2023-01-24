Football feud brings bitter rivalry between Algeria and Morocco to the fore | News

The beautiful game is often able to unite the world, but when it comes to Algeria and Morocco, even football fails to bridge the decades-long rivalry between its North African neighbours.

The latest controversy came this month when Morocco pulled out of the African Nations Championship, held in Algeria.

The Moroccans announced hours before the tournament started on January 13 that they would not go because they had not been allowed to fly directly from Rabat to the Algerian city of Constantine and refused to travel via an indirect route.

Moroccan aircraft have been banned from entering Algerian airspace since August 2021 after Algiers severed relations with Rabat over what it called hostile actions against Algeria.

The decision came after wildfires engulfed Algeria’s Kabylie region, the government blamed terrorist groups and accused Morocco of supporting one of them.

Many Algerians have reacted with disbelief to Morocco’s withdrawal from the tournament.

The Moroccan government used their recent post-World Cup media coverage to push their way toward opening up the skies, Ahmed Zadi, an Algerian student, told Al Jazeera, citing regional and continental support for Morocco after his strong showing at the World Cup in Qatar.

They made no such claims [2022] Mediterranean Games before because they normally came from Tunisia. Zadi said, so it’s clearer now that they’re trying to tarnish our image.

The opening ceremony of the tournament added further fuel to the fire when the grandson of South Africa’s first post-apartheid president, Nelson Mandela, delivered a speech that was angrily received in Morocco. Mandla Mandela referred to Western Sahara, where an Algerian-backed resistance movement has long been calling for the independence of the territories from Morocco.

Relations between Algeria and Morocco have been in a very precarious position for some time, said Intissar Fakir, senior fellow and director of the Middle East Institute’s North Africa and Sahel Program.

But the 2021 breakup ushered in one of the most tense periods of this relationship we’ve seen, probably since the border skirmishes of the 1960s and late 1970s, Fakir said, citing the 1963 Sand War and Algerian support for the West. Sahrawi armed struggle against Morocco.

More recently, two major developments have led to a rapid diplomatic deterioration between Algeria and Morocco, namely the United States’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara and Morocco’s normalization of ties with Israel.

From the perspective of Algeria’s leaders, it really brings a whole new factor of uncertainty to the military situation in North Africa, Fakir said. Algeria is one of the main proponents of the Palestinian cause in terms of sentiment, and then you essentially have Morocco going ahead and normalizing the relationship in such a public and proud way that the discomfort has really increased.

Zine Labidine Ghebouli, a political analyst from Algiers, agrees.

The Western Sahara dossier is the bargaining chip shaping tensions between Algiers and Rabat, Ghebouli told Al Jazeera. At the same time the ongoing cold war [between the two] deals with bigger things.

Both Algiers and Rabat want to take a leadership role for North Africa and seek to expand and strengthen their regional influence in North Africa, the Sahel and the Mediterranean, Ghebouli said.

This has to do both with Rabat’s willingness to consolidate its diplomatic stance as an ally of the West and with Algiers’ desire to mark its comeback as a powerful independent player, he added.

According to Fakir, there has been tension in Morocco as it tries to achieve a delicate balancing act: on the one hand, shrugging off concerns that the situation with Algeria could lead to military escalation, while at the same time not wanting to show weakness.

The way I see it is that there is no scenario where this Moroccan leadership and this Algerian leadership can ever become good neighbors and friends, Fakir said. I think Algeria likes to leave things where they are because in the [current] geopolitical climate with [high] energy and gas prices and Europe, which is very patient, works well for them.

Algeria has benefited from high energy prices and has increased its gas exports, particularly to Italy and Spain, following a reduction in supplies from Russia.

Khawa, Khawa

Despite the political differences between Algeria and Morocco, close ties still exist between their people.

In fact, the saying maghreb w djazair khawa khawa, or Morocco and Algeria are brothers, remains common and implies that the issues between their governments are not representative of their people.

Yet that bond has been thoroughly tested across social media as animosity and vitriol have grown to fever pitch from both sides.

I strongly believe that the term khawa khawa should always be respected and [be] the norm, but I think all of Algeria also has no respect for any Moroccan who supports the normalization of relations with Israel, said an Algerian student named Zadi. Moroccans seen hoisting Palestinian flags in Qatar [at the World Cup] has made us regain confidence in our neighbours.

The hostility is part of the cold war raging on all fronts between Algeria and Morocco. Even a football kit used by Algeria has sparked controversy in Morocco over its alleged use of a Moroccan motif in its design.

I think the historical ties between the Algerian and Moroccan people are much stronger and deeper [than can] are easily touched or scarred by the ongoing tensions or even by the attempts of some parties from both capitals to influence this relationship, Ghebouli said.

While public sentiment differs from what is amplified on social media, the high-level dispute has found new ways to seep into the situation.

I think many Moroccans still welcome Algerians, Fakir said. They still think: yes, they were all the same people. But you will also find plenty of mutual mistrust and suspicion that is capitalized on by government discourse and propaganda.

All hopes for talks this year have so far been dashed with predictions that tension between the two North African superpowers will continue.

A moment to watch later in the year will be the renewal of the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, a UN mission set up in 1991 to prepare a referendum in which the inhabitants of Western Sahara would vote on integration with Morocco. or choose independence.

The referendum never took place and seems far away at this point, but the UN Security Council will vote on extending the mission’s mandate for another year beyond October 31.

Despite the hostility and sharp rhetoric of both capitals, military escalation seems highly unlikely.

We know historically that when one of these countries faces a major destabilizing event, the other country tends to pull back, Fakir said. Ultimately, they don’t want to have an unstable neighbor. This is the irony of it.