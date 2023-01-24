Tennis-Korda stops and sends Khachanov to Australian Open semifinal, Rybakina through





By Shrivathsa Sridhar MELBOURNE (Reuters) Karen Khachanov reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time on Tuesday after Sebastian Korda was injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0, dashing Americans’ hopes of his father Petrs 1998 Melbourne, the head was pressed. Park Triumph. Korda, the 29th seed, struggled with a right wrist problem that required treatment twice during the match at Rod Laver Arena before throwing in the towel in the third set. Khachanov had also reached the last four of the 2022 US Open and said it felt great to be back in a Grand Slam semifinal. It’s clearly not the way you want to end a game, said the 18th seed, who will face either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or unannounced Czech Jiri Lehecka for a place in the finals. I think it was a very competitive, very good fight to some extent. Sebastian beat one of my friends Daniil Medvedev in three sets and in Hubert Hurkacz in five sets, I think, he played great tennis. I feel really good, to be honest, really happy with my level and how I compete and I’m looking forward to the semi-finals here in Australia, the first time. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also booked her place in the Melbourne Park semifinals for the first time, the Kazakh 22nd seed defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a match played under the roof after a rainstorm stopped play. “I’m super happy to be in the semi-finals for the first time,” said Rybakina. Of course I was nervous, especially in the last game, but I’m glad I kept my emotions under control. I played really well today. Beginning her campaign on one of the outdoor courts of this year’s championship, Rybakina was by all accounts the star on the main show court with a dominant performance that saw her put down 11 aces to oust 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko. Rybakina next faces Jessica Pegula as third seed or two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka. Sure, I’m going to watch it, Rybakina said about that quarterfinal. But at the same time I have to forget tennis for a few hours, to calm the mind and then prepare for another tough match. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2023/01/24/tennis-korda-retires-to-send-khachanov-into-australian-open-semis-rybakina-through/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos