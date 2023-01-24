Ireland’s drought test has finally ended, but doubts remain over crickets’ expensive five-day format

Ireland finally plays Test cricket (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s years in the making, four actually, but Ireland will finally break their Test cricket drought on a tour of Bangladesh in April.

A one-off test in Dhaka is only Ireland’s fourth test match since becoming a full member in 2017. They are also scheduled for one-off tests this year against Sri Lanka, England and Zimbabwe to illustrate Ireland’s fondness for the five-day format. .

“Our players are excited, but we have to be realistic,” former Cricket Ireland chairman and International Cricket Council chairman Ross McCollum told me.

It is instructive that all of Ireland’s scheduled test matches this year are not at home. They have only hosted one test match which was their debut in the format against Pakistan in 2018 which cost them around a million euros.

Ireland will not host a test until mid-2024 against Zimbabwe, which is also a money-stricken smaller full member with limited opportunities in red ball cricket.

“With the budget we have, it’s much easier to play away,” McCollum said. “Our annual revenue is around 10-12 million, so hosting Tests is a significant portion of that.

“It is very difficult for us to play Test cricket. Our priorities were T20 and ODI World Cups,” he added when Ireland beat eventual champions England at the T20 World Cup a few months ago.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

“We would love to play Test Cricket. But only a few countries are financially able to play Test Cricket and can put bums in seats.”

Ireland memorably beat England at the T20 World Cup (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Getty Images

Those countries, of course, are the powerhouses of India, England and Australia, each boasting multi-billion dollar broadcasting deals that are the basis for being able to play Test cricket regularly.

Ireland’s mid-year test against England is their only test match against the power trio in the next four-year cycle. Cricket Ireland administrators had hoped that an annual one-off test against England could become a fixture in the English summer, but that still seems a long way off.

Their lack of opportunity is compounded by not being part of the nine-team World Test Championship (WTC) with fellow minor full members Afghanistan and Zimbabwe also being shunned.

There are 12 test nations, but Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland have been banned from a match in hopes of reviving five-day cricket.

“I think WTC is important because it creates context,” McCollum said. “I would have preferred it to be expanded to 12 members and I would have liked to see two competitions with promotion and relegation.

“But some countries didn’t want it because they might have been relegated and 12 teams in one division is too difficult because of the crowded calendar.”

The only time Ireland hosted a test match was against Pakistan in 2018 (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP … [+] via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

With many countries, such as Ireland, clearly needing more money to play Test cricket, it is putting more emphasis on what constitutes a defining distribution of the ICC’s $3 billion media rights over the next four years.

Under the current funding model, Ireland will receive $37 million along with Afghanistan, while Associates, who have 96 members but have no test status and have reserved just three seats on the all-powerful ICC board, will receive a relatively paltry $180 million.

India will receive $371 million well ahead of England ($127 million), while seven Full Members led by Power Australia will be allocated $117 million.

“There has to be more money to keep everyone competitive,” McCollum said. “We can’t live up to what we’re receiving now. We need to invest in our structures like under-19s and keep the pathways at a good level, but that costs a significant amount.”

Discussions about the financial model are likely to be smeared at various board meetings in whatever form is crucial to Test cricket’s sustainability beyond the trio of powerhouses.

At least as debate and politics erupt in Bangladesh, Ireland will at least finally attract the whites with the red ball in hand.