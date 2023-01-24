National football force Mater Dei tries to make abuse allegations disappear

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Photo : AP

In November, Mater Dei High School in Orange County, California lost its first football game since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryce Youngs the high school program was defeated by St. John Bosco, 24-22, in the Rose Bowl in the Southern Section Division I Championship Game. There is no shame in high school students losing a football game to one of the best teams in America. However, many adults involved in that school both past and present must face a great deal of embarrassment.

What has become all too common with this Southern California Catholic athletic powerhouse is allegations of misconduct.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Register reported that Mater Dei removed a page from the Boston Celtics playbook during the Ime Udoka scandal. The athletic culture of the school has been under internal scrutiny by an outside law firm for over a year. Findings from this study will not be made public, said the school and the local diocese. This is after former school president Fr. Walter Jenkins commissioned the study and told the OC Register that the findings would be made public in November 2021.

Jenkins resigned around the turn of the yearbut in February, new president Mike Brennan and school spokeswoman Alison Bergeron reportedly told the OC Register the same. Here is Bergeron’s statement from Wednesday: We will use the climate assessment, along with our accreditation report and other school-wide strategic plans, to enhance the Mater Dei experience for everyone associated with the school.

Allegations of physical and sexual assault

What fueled the need for this investigation was a footballer who suffered head injuries, among other things, after a physical altercation in the locker room.

In February 2021, a footballer was allegedly pressured to take part in what was dubbed Bodies by the team. In individual locker room matchups, Mater Dei players punched each other on the upper body until one of them surrendered. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer chose not to file criminal charges because what happened in the locker room did not meet the legal standard for hazing or assault.

What supposedly happened in that locker room looks a lot like a hazing ritual taken to an extreme. The Los Angeles Times and Southern California News Group obtained video of what happened in the locker room. According to both outlets, one player took on a significantly larger player. The bigger boy punched the smaller boy three times in the head, breaking his nose and causing a traumatic brain injury.

Reportedly, after the smaller boy was injured, it took the school 90 minutes to get medical attention and so did his parents. It is also alleged that longtime head football coach Bruce Rollinson told the victim’s parents and former athletic director Amanda Waters that if he got money every time the kids played Bodies, he would be a millionaire. When questioned by police, Rollinson told them they had never heard of Bodies.

Waters also said in an affidavit that she was castigated for questioning the former vice president and head football coach about the incident. Rollinson coached Mater Dei for 34 years and said in October 2022 that he was quite confident he would return for the 2023 season. In November 2022 he announced his pension.

Waters left Mater Dei a month after the alleged incident in February 2021. In an open letter, Mater Dei stated that many of her testimonies are unfounded and that her recollection of scenarios has been contradicted by objective evidence, such as video and cell phone recordings.

That beating isn’t the only alleged assault seen on video by Southern California journalists, either. The OC Also record obtained videos from players who are assaulted by teammates in 2018. One titled Miss Summer Ball was posted on social media. In it, a player approaches a seated player, pulls down his shorts and underwear, and then simulates sexual acts in front of a large group of teammates.

The research was not limited to the football program. Mater Dei announced in November 2022 that boys water polo coach Brian Anderson would no longer be with the team. No reason was given at the time. This follows an investigation by the diocese. According to the registry, Anderson regularly bullied players. The bullying reportedly included players with learning disabilities and other medical conditions. Anderson’s lawyer has categorically denied all accusations against the former coach.

One of the strongest high school athletic programs in America has been accused of allowing assault and trying, at best, to control how information was released. At worst, Mater Dei chose to fight for his reputation rather than for the good of his students.

Given the magnitude of the allegations against Mater Dei, if the school or diocese cares at all about student safety, the independent investigation should be made public.