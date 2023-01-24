Sports
Ava Buckley leads the way for Stoughton High girls’ hockey
CANTON Ava Buckley wears many caps for the Stoughton High girls’ hockey team.
As the only senior, she plays the role of a leader. With her experience, she has become a second coach on the ice as she patrols multiple positions (center and defense). And with a young core of teammates, she’s happy to be the one teammates look up to.
I’m more of a role model to them and I’m so proud of them, Buckely said. I can’t imagine being in eighth grade and what it feels like to be on a college team with a bunch of talented girls.
More:35 South Shore high school girls hockey players to watch this winter
Speaking of hats, after Monday’s non-league victory over Quincy/North Quincy, the senior captain added another with a Texas Hat-trick (four goals) in a 5-1 victory. That set up a memorable first win of the season for the Black Knights.
We have small numbers and some kids who have never played hockey this year. So it’s great for them to get a W, said Stoughton head coach Chad Kelley.
Buckley was all over the ice for the Black Knights. She scored on a wrist shot all the way from the blue line to put Stoughton up 2-1, a lead the Black Knights never relinquished. She made other scoring plays, such as beating two defenders and burying a backhand shot.
Great, Kelley said. This is her fourth year in our program and she was a captain as a junior. And she’s just talented. Every time she’s on the rink, it’s exactly how she should be.
More:These 88 South Shore high school girl basketball players star on the hardwood
Although Buckley was the game’s leading scorer, it was an eighth-grader who grooved the Black Knights after an early 1-0 hole. Q/NQ’s Ciara Folan set up her team early, but Stoughton’s Ella Cummings was used to her speed getting past the defense and finding a lane to score with 7:41 left in the first period. From there it was all Stoughton.
It was my second goal (of the season), it was really motivating, especially to equalize, said Cummings, who also had an assist.
Other Stoughton players who had assists included Amanda Reid (two), Leila Uchani, Megan McGowan and junior captain Molly Corvino.
Cummings is one of four eighth graders on the team. And with plenty of room to grow, she appreciates having a talented senior to look up to.
I love her, she always pushes us to give our best and work hard. I just like playing with her, Cummings said of Buckley.
Regardless of the record, scores, or results, one thing remains consistent with the Black Knights: their attitude. Hitting the ice with a lot of energy and gratitude is something that is essential to the Black Knights.
Everyone helps each other work hard, we all support each other, Buckley said. As a senior and the one who scored the most goals today, it’s certainly a confidence boost after a number of defeats.
Stoughtons goalkeeper Sarah Scappaticci is also an eighth grader. Her and Cummings are both from Sharon High and develop as the season progresses. After conceding a goal early in the game, she was imprisoned afterwards. Julia Henein and Nya’Lia Lindsey are the other eighth graders playing varsity.
More:Local high school teams pay tribute to Southeastern/BP goaltender Dylan Quinn
I think Sara might be the best high school girl hockey goalie I’ve seen, and she’s only in eighth grade, Kelley said. One night she sees 60 shots and rejects most of them. Every team we play against the other coach says, ‘Where did you get that goalkeeper?
As for the only senior on the team, she’s just enjoying her last ride on the ice in a Stoughton uniform.
Just to keep the energy up, get another win and have fun, Buckley said. Enjoy the rest of the season regardless of the record.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.enterprisenews.com/story/sports/high-school/ice-hockey/2023/01/24/ava-buckley-leading-the-way-for-stoughton-high-girls-hockey-sharon/69834614007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ava Buckley leads the way for Stoughton High girls’ hockey
- Doja Cat Attends Schiaparelli Fashion Show Covered in 30,000 Crystals – Rolling Stone
- Google Layoffs: Layoffed Employee Shares ‘Blinding’ Moment of Being Fired in Viral TikTok Video
- If Erdogan blocks Sweden and Finland, will NATO kick Turkey?
- Shiv Thakare criticizes Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; calls her heartless
- The world needs venture capital to take bold action on water tech
- Donald Trump did not testify in the 2020 Fulton County election inquiry
- Ben Shelton emerges as the newest star of US tennis in the dream race of the Australian Open
- Ahead of Pathaan, Revisiting War: New Bollywood’s Modern Action Movie | Bollywood
- Gators women’s tennis wins first doubleheader of spring season in dominant fashion
- Boris Johnson’s trip to Ukraine paid for by taxpayers, says No 10
- Government still reviewing cost of 2023 Hajj pilgrimage: Jokowi