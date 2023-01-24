Ava Buckley leads the way for Stoughton High girls’ hockey

CANTON Ava Buckley wears many caps for the Stoughton High girls’ hockey team.

As the only senior, she plays the role of a leader. With her experience, she has become a second coach on the ice as she patrols multiple positions (center and defense). And with a young core of teammates, she’s happy to be the one teammates look up to.

I’m more of a role model to them and I’m so proud of them, Buckely said. I can’t imagine being in eighth grade and what it feels like to be on a college team with a bunch of talented girls.

Speaking of hats, after Monday’s non-league victory over Quincy/North Quincy, the senior captain added another with a Texas Hat-trick (four goals) in a 5-1 victory. That set up a memorable first win of the season for the Black Knights.

We have small numbers and some kids who have never played hockey this year. So it’s great for them to get a W, said Stoughton head coach Chad Kelley.

Buckley was all over the ice for the Black Knights. She scored on a wrist shot all the way from the blue line to put Stoughton up 2-1, a lead the Black Knights never relinquished. She made other scoring plays, such as beating two defenders and burying a backhand shot.

Great, Kelley said. This is her fourth year in our program and she was a captain as a junior. And she’s just talented. Every time she’s on the rink, it’s exactly how she should be.

Although Buckley was the game’s leading scorer, it was an eighth-grader who grooved the Black Knights after an early 1-0 hole. Q/NQ’s Ciara Folan set up her team early, but Stoughton’s Ella Cummings was used to her speed getting past the defense and finding a lane to score with 7:41 left in the first period. From there it was all Stoughton.

It was my second goal (of the season), it was really motivating, especially to equalize, said Cummings, who also had an assist.

Other Stoughton players who had assists included Amanda Reid (two), Leila Uchani, Megan McGowan and junior captain Molly Corvino.

Cummings is one of four eighth graders on the team. And with plenty of room to grow, she appreciates having a talented senior to look up to.

I love her, she always pushes us to give our best and work hard. I just like playing with her, Cummings said of Buckley.

Regardless of the record, scores, or results, one thing remains consistent with the Black Knights: their attitude. Hitting the ice with a lot of energy and gratitude is something that is essential to the Black Knights.

Everyone helps each other work hard, we all support each other, Buckley said. As a senior and the one who scored the most goals today, it’s certainly a confidence boost after a number of defeats.

Stoughtons goalkeeper Sarah Scappaticci is also an eighth grader. Her and Cummings are both from Sharon High and develop as the season progresses. After conceding a goal early in the game, she was imprisoned afterwards. Julia Henein and Nya’Lia Lindsey are the other eighth graders playing varsity.

I think Sara might be the best high school girl hockey goalie I’ve seen, and she’s only in eighth grade, Kelley said. One night she sees 60 shots and rejects most of them. Every team we play against the other coach says, ‘Where did you get that goalkeeper?

As for the only senior on the team, she’s just enjoying her last ride on the ice in a Stoughton uniform.

Just to keep the energy up, get another win and have fun, Buckley said. Enjoy the rest of the season regardless of the record.