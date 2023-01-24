Haroon Rasheed Named Chief Voter Of Pakistan Cricket | Cricket news





KARACHI: The former batsman of Pakistan Aaron Rasheed has been appointed as the chief voter of the national selection committee.

Najam Sethi the chairman of the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), told reporters in Lahore on Monday that Haroon will lead the new selection committee, but the remaining members will be decided later.

Haroon, 69, was also named to the 14-member cricket management committee to lead the PCB on December 22 by the board’s patron, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“Haroon has now resigned from the management committee because we don’t want a conflict of interest as he is now the chief selector,” said Sethi.

Haroon, who played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan, had retired last year as director of the PCB’s High Performance Centre.

He has held many other positions on the board including main roster, manager of senior and junior teams as well as head coach of senior and junior teams.

The cricket management committee had appointed Shahid Afridi as interim chief selector shortly after taking power, and Sethi had wanted him to continue on a long-term basis, but the former all-rounder refused, insisting he had many commitments to his foundation and charity work.

Sethi also made it clear that negotiations with MickeyArthur were still going on and a final announcement about the new head coach of the Pakistan team would be made in the next two or three days.

“I want to make it clear that I’m in direct negotiations with Mickey and I think 90 percent of the discussions. We’ve covered a lot of areas and soon we’ll be able to bring you good news.”

“When Mickey comes, he will put together his own team and we will only find out how much to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days.”

Arthur was also head coach of Pakistan between 2016 and 2019 and his contract was not renewed by chairman Ehsan Mani’s board after the World Cup.

Arthur now works with an English county, Derbyshire.

